Salman Khan's Maldives Holiday Is Done But The Pics Aren't. Count The Khans In This One

Here's the picture of Salman Khan with Ahil's birthday crew. PS: It also includes Iulia Vantur (but you already knew that).
It seems the Khandaan had a gala time in Maldives as their pictures and videos have fun written all over them. Malaika and Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Arpita and Aayush shared pictures to keep fans updated.
Salman Khan's family reached Maldives a day before Ahil's birthday and celebrated the little one's special day on the beach.
Salman joined them later with Iulia Vantur by his side. He was filming Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria with Katrina Kaif. The actor made it to Ahil's birthday a little late but we're sure he must have made up for it.
Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which is slated for an Eid release on June 23.