Salman Khan's Tubelight: New Poster And Teaser Release Date Are Out

Filmmaker Kabir Khan announced on Twitter that the teaser of Salman Khan's much awaited filmwill be out in five days. The director shared a new poster of the film featuring Salman, who waves towards the viewers, and captioned it: "He will arrive in 5 days." In absolutely no time, '#5DaysForTubelightTeaser' started trending upsetting '#Baahubali2,' which has been trending on top for almost two days. Salman Khan's film is all set for release in June around Eid and the fans cannot wait for the film's first teaser. Kabir Khan shared a few teaser posters of the film a while ago, all asking the same question: "?"Kabir Khan's shared this poster of Salman Khan'sis Salma Khan's third film with director Kabir Khan. Together they've made 2012'sand 2015's- both of which have been superhits. Of Salman Khan's performance in Tubelight , Kabir Khan told news agency IANS: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in. If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in, then his performance inis five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in."also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. The film will hit the screens on June 23, two days before Eid.Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming, the sequel of, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Katrina Kaif.