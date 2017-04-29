Advertisement
Salman Khan's Tubelight: New Poster And Teaser Release Date Are Out

Salman Khan's Tubelight: Kabir Khan shared a new poster of the film and said: "He will arrive in 5 days"

  | April 29, 2017 14:01 IST (New Delhi)
  • Tubelight is Salman and Kabir Khan's third film together
  • 'He will arrive in 5 days,' said Tubelight director Kabir Khan
  • Tubelight will release on June 23, two days before Eid
Filmmaker Kabir Khan announced on Twitter that the teaser of Salman Khan's much awaited film Tubelight will be out in five days. The director shared a new poster of the film featuring Salman, who waves towards the viewers, and captioned it: "He will arrive in 5 days." In absolutely no time, '#5DaysForTubelightTeaser' started trending upsetting '#Baahubali2,' which has been trending on top for almost two days. Salman Khan's film is all set for release in June around Eid and the fans cannot wait for the film's first teaser. Kabir Khan shared a few teaser posters of the film a while ago, all asking the same question: "Kya tumhe yakeen hai?"

Tubelight is Salma Khan's third film with director Kabir Khan. Together they've made 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan - both of which have been superhits. Of Salman Khan's performance in Tubelight, Kabir Khan told news agency IANS: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in Tubelight. If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight."

Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. The film will hit the screens on June 23, two days before Eid.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Katrina Kaif.

 

