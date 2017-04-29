Salman Khan's Tubelight: New Poster And Teaser Release Date Are Out

Kabir Khan's shared this poster of Salman Khan's Tubelight:
He will arrive in 5 days #5DaysForTubelightTeaser@BeingSalmanKhan@amarbutala@skfilmsofficial@TubelightKiEidpic.twitter.com/O68LUkaafg? Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) April 29, 2017
Tubelight is Salma Khan's third film with director Kabir Khan. Together they've made 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan - both of which have been superhits. Of Salman Khan's performance in Tubelight, Kabir Khan told news agency IANS: "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in Tubelight. If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight."
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. The film will hit the screens on June 23, two days before Eid.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Katrina Kaif.