Salman Khan's Tubelight Was 'Screaming For A Superstar Cameo.' Enter Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh and Salman, both 51, first co-starred in one of 1995's biggest hits Karan Arjun. Later, they shared screen space in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. Salman had a cameo appearance in SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released in 1998.
SRK's appearance in Tubelight was confirmed in January, when pictures from the sets of the film were shared by actor Nasir Khan.
Kabir Khan, who hasn't yet done a film with SRK told Indian Express, "I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate."
The teaser of Tubelight was released last week. The film is set against the backdrop of Sino-Indian war in 1962. Chinese actor Zhu Zhu is making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Sohail Khan and child artist Matin Rey Tangu also co-star with Salman in the film.
Tubelight is extensively shot in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.