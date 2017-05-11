Advertisement
Salman Khan's Tubelight Was 'Screaming For A Superstar Cameo.' Enter Shah Rukh Khan

Kabir Khan, director of Salman Khan's Tubelight said, "We went to Shah Rukh Khan with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo"

  May 11, 2017
  • SRK and Salman will be sharing screen space after 15 years
  • Tubelight is set against the backdrop of Sino-Indian war in 1962
  • Tubelight releases on June 25
On June 25, when Tubelight releases, we will see Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, together in a film after a gap of 15 years. Excited much? SRK has a cameo appearance in Salman's film. "It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn't have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can't say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it," filmmaker Kabir Khan told Indian Express.

Shah Rukh and Salman, both 51, first co-starred in one of 1995's biggest hits Karan Arjun. Later, they shared screen space in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. Salman had a cameo appearance in SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which released in 1998.

SRK's appearance in Tubelight was confirmed in January, when pictures from the sets of the film were shared by actor Nasir Khan.
 
 

Kabir Khan, who hasn't yet done a film with SRK told Indian Express, "I would love to work with him. I have known him since college days in Delhi. We shot for an advertisement recently and we do speak about ideas. So, if there comes an idea, we both agree upon, I am sure we will collaborate."

The teaser of Tubelight was released last week. The film is set against the backdrop of Sino-Indian war in 1962. Chinese actor Zhu Zhu is making her Bollywood debut with Tubelight. Sohail Khan and child artist Matin Rey Tangu also co-star with Salman in the film.

Watch the teaser here:
 


Tubelight is extensively shot in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
 

 

