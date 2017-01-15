Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Rajkumar Hirani Begins Shooting With Ranbir Kapoor

First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew.? Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) January 14, 2017
Ranbir, 34, who plays the protagonist, had earlier said that he doesn't think he deserves to play Sanjay Dutt. "It is a very difficult film. To represent Sanjay Dutt and work with (director) Rajkumar Hirani, I don't even think I deserve this film. But, I am looking forward to working on it," as reported by PTI.
Meanwhile, actress-producer Dia Mirza, who was a part of Lage Raho Munna Bhai, is the latest addition to the cast. The actress shared a photograph from the set of the film in which she is seen cutting a cake with Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Hirani. She wrote: "The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set #SanjayDuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09."
The happiest place in the world is on a @RajkumarHirani film set :) #SanjayDuttBiopic#RanbirKapoor@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/C7jf0MIOZJ? Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 15, 2017
Sanjay Dutt, 57, completed his jail term on February 25, 2016. Before going to jail in 2013, the actor completed films like Ungli, Policegiri and PK. He will make a comeback Omung Kumar's Bhoomi.