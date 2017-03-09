Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor May Stay In Bhopal Jail For A Week

Fan clubs circulated pictures of Ranbir Kapoor arriving in Bhopal for the film's shoot.
#Duttbiopic Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani on set in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/5oAVTJGh5y? RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) March 9, 2017
The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Anushka Sharma reportedly plays the role of a journalist while Sonam Kapoor plays one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests. Sanjay Dutt's biopic will focus on his rise to stardom after debuting in 1981 film Rocky. A part of the film will also focus on Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.
Sanjay Dutt, 57, is currently filming Omung Kumar's Bhoomi co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor also has a film with Bang Bang! helmer Siddharth Anand on the cards. Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani will also reunite for a third Munna Bhai film, which will go on floors after the biopic is done with.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is also awaiting the release of his long-pending film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Katrina Kaif. He also has a film with Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.