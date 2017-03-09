Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor May Stay In Bhopal Jail For A Week

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly wants first-hand experience of life in jail to shoot for Sanjay Dutt's biopic

  | March 09, 2017 15:36 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor Bhopal Jail

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic. (Image courtesy: RanbirKapoorFC)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his role in work-in-progress film, Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Last month pictures from the film's sets went viral and we know that Ranbir Kapoor aced Sanjay Dutt's look from his early days in Bollywood. Now, the actor is reportedly all set to stay in a Bhopal jail for a week to prep for the next phase which shows Sanjay Dutt life in Pune's Yerwada Jail, reports Patrika.com. The Vastav actor was sentenced to a five-year jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case. Sanjay Dutt completed his jail term last year and almost started working on his next films.

Fan clubs circulated pictures of Ranbir Kapoor arriving in Bhopal for the film's shoot.
 

The biopic features Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis. Anushka Sharma reportedly plays the role of a journalist while Sonam Kapoor plays one of Sanjay Dutt's love interests. Sanjay Dutt's biopic will focus on his rise to stardom after debuting in 1981 film Rocky. A part of the film will also focus on Sanjay Dutt's conviction and imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.

Sanjay Dutt, 57, is currently filming Omung Kumar's Bhoomi co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. The actor also has a film with Bang Bang! helmer Siddharth Anand on the cards. Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani will also reunite for a third Munna Bhai film, which will go on floors after the biopic is done with.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is also awaiting the release of his long-pending film Jagga Jasoos co-starring Katrina Kaif. He also has a film with Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Ayan Mukherji.

Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor aced Sanjay Dutt's look from the Nineties
  • Sanjay Dutt was imprisoned for possession of illegal arms
  • The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement