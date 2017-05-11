Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Sonam Kapoor 'Jumped At The Chance' To Work With Rajkumar Hirani

Sonam Kapoor did not talk about her role in the film which features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. "Unfortunately, I can't. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his." Sonam and Ranbir debuted together in 2007 film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Sonam Kapoor, who received the National Award (Special Mention) for her role in Neerja, is currently filming R Balki's Padman with Akshay Kumar.
Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani told IANS that 60 per cent of the film's shoot is completed and their next schedule is in new York. "Shooting wise, 60 per cent of the film is done. We are starting our next schedule now and will wrap that up by mid-June and after that we will have another schedule in New York," he said.
The biopic also stars Anushka Sharma (reportedly in the role of a journalist), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis), Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.
(With IANS inputs)