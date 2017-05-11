Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sanjay Dutt Biopic: Sonam Kapoor 'Jumped At The Chance' To Work With Rajkumar Hirani

Sonam Kapoor said: "I was like 'I don't care, tell me what I have to do... If you want me to walk across the frame, I'll do that'"

  | May 11, 2017 17:30 IST (New Delhi)
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor inHymn For The Weekend

Highlights

  • Sonam said she would've walked across the frame in Rajkumar Hirani's film
  • "I am huge Raju Hirani fan," said Sonam Kapoor
  • Sonam Kapoor did not reveal what part she plays in the film
Actress Sonam Kapoor was quite easily convinced to work with director Rajkumar Hirani. She told news agency IANS that she would have "walked across the frame" if the PK director would have asked her to. Well, we don't doubt that because Sonam Kapoor has done that in the past when she took a 4-second or so role in Coldplay's video of Hymn For The Weekend. Back to the present day, Sonam said this in the context of starring in Rajkumar Hirani's work-in-progress biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sonam told IANS: "I just jumped at that chance. I was like 'I don't care, tell me what I have to do... If you want me to walk across the frame, I'll do that'."

Sonam Kapoor did not talk about her role in the film which features Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. "Unfortunately, I can't. But I am huge Raju Hirani fan. I have seen every film of his." Sonam and Ranbir debuted together in 2007 film Saawariya, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sonam Kapoor, who received the National Award (Special Mention) for her role in Neerja, is currently filming R Balki's Padman with Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, Rajkumar Hirani told IANS that 60 per cent of the film's shoot is completed and their next schedule is in new York. "Shooting wise, 60 per cent of the film is done. We are starting our next schedule now and will wrap that up by mid-June and after that we will have another schedule in New York," he said.

The biopic also stars Anushka Sharma (reportedly in the role of a journalist), Paresh Rawal (as Sunil Dutt), Manisha Koirala (as Nargis), Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement