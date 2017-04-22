Sanjay Dutt Changes Bhoomi's Release Date To Avoid Box Office Clash Of Comeback Film

"Aamir is a dear friend and I wouldn't want my comeback film to be pitted against his. In this industry, we should all make an effort to help each other," Sanjay Dutt, 57, earlier told news agency PTI.
Of the new release date, producer Bhushan Kumar says, "We are extremely happy to have our film finally release on September 22 this year. Mr Dutt and our entire team found it an apt decision to shift the release date by a month as this would give us enough time to promote the film."
"Sanjay Dutt insisted that he did not want his comeback film to clash with anyone else. He believes that given the kind of hard work that goes into making a film, it can't boil down to unhealthy competition at the box office," said Sandeep Singh.
Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.
Sanjay Dutt earlier told NDTV that Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback. He said, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful."
Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar.