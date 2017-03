Sanjay Dutt On Feud Salman Khan: "There's No Problem"

Actor Sanjay Dutt refuted claims that all's not well between him and superstar Salman Khan. Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with Salman Khan in films likeand, was asked to describe thestar in one word and theactor picked 'arrogant." Defending his choice of word, Sanjay Dutt told media at an interaction that there's "nothing wrong in being arrogant." News agency PTI quotes Sanjay Dutt as saying: "There's no problem between me and Salman. And there's nothing wrong in being arrogant. Arrogant is not a bad word. It's just an expression. I can be arrogant. But I can be a lovable arrogant."Sanjay Dutt recently completed his five-year prison term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case and ever since he was released from the Yerwada prison rumours has it that Salman Khan, 51 and Sanjay Dutt, 57, have not been on speaking terms . Last year Sanjay Dutt denied the rumours and told Mumbai Mirror : "What? I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn't visit me after I returned and that was news. He's a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can't be sitting at my house 24x7 but he's still my younger brother."Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 2014 filmwhich released while the actor was still in prison. As of now, Sanjay Dutt is filming, directed by Omung Kumar, who also helmed National Award-winning film. He has also signed up for a film with Siddharth Anand and the third instalment ofseries.(With PTI inputs)