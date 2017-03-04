Sanjay Dutt On Feud Salman Khan: "There's No Problem"

Sanjay Dutt recently completed his five-year prison term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case and ever since he was released from the Yerwada prison rumours has it that Salman Khan, 51 and Sanjay Dutt, 57, have not been on speaking terms. Last year Sanjay Dutt denied the rumours and told Mumbai Mirror: "What jhagda? I went to his Ganpati celebrations when I was out on furlough and no one wrote about it. But he didn't visit me after I returned and that was news. He's a busy actor, he was shooting far away, he can't be sitting at my house 24x7 but he's still my younger brother."
Sanjay Dutt was last seen in 2014 film PK which released while the actor was still in prison. As of now, Sanjay Dutt is filming Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, who also helmed National Award-winning film Mary Kom. He has also signed up for a film with Siddharth Anand and the third instalment of Munna Bhai series.
