Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sanjay Dutt Reportedly Suffers Fractured Rib During Bhoomi Shoot

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly suffered a rib fracture while shooting an action scene for Bhoomi

  | March 21, 2017 15:56 IST (New Delhi)
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt photographed on the sets of Bhoomi (Courtesy: @taran_adarsh)

Actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been injured while filming Bhoomi in Chambal, according to mid-day. Mr Dutt, 57, was shooting an action scene when he injured. An x-ray at a local hospital reportedly revealed a hairline rib fracture. A source told mid-day, "The action sequence, which was being filmed in Chambal, had him being attacked by a group of goons. In the midst of that scene, he felt a stabbing pain in his ribs and popped a painkiller for relief. He continued the shoot, but the pain only grew worse." The source also told mid-day that Sanjay Dutt has been put on medication and advised rest.

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, is Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in February 2016. Some weeks ago, Sanjay Dutt's bodyguards were involved in a scuffle with the media while the film was shooting in Agra. In a statement, Mr Dutt said, "I was not there on the sets when the incident took place. My pack-up was done long time back. Had I been there, the incident wouldn't have taken place...Had I been there, I would have sorted the issue with love and my 'jaadu ki jhappi,'" reported news agency IANS.

Filming in Agra was stalled previously after the crowd that had gathered to watch became unruly.

Bhoomi tells the story of a father and a daughter, who is played by actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is scheduled to release on August 4.

Sanjay Dutt, star of films such as Khalnayak and Vaastav, is also the subject of a biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani with whom he made the Munna Bhai films. Actor Ranbir Kapoor stars as Mr Dutt. Sanjay Dutt's last screen appearance was in Mr Hirani's PK, which released in 2014 while the actor was in prison.
 

Highlights

  • Sanjay Dutt has been advised to take rest
  • Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first movie after 2014's PK
  • Bhoomi is scheduled to release on August 4
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement