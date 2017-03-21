Sanjay Dutt Reportedly Suffers Fractured Rib During Bhoomi Shoot

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, is Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term in February 2016. Some weeks ago, Sanjay Dutt's bodyguards were involved in a scuffle with the media while the film was shooting in Agra. In a statement, Mr Dutt said, "I was not there on the sets when the incident took place. My pack-up was done long time back. Had I been there, the incident wouldn't have taken place...Had I been there, I would have sorted the issue with love and my 'jaadu ki jhappi,'" reported news agency IANS.
Filming in Agra was stalled previously after the crowd that had gathered to watch became unruly.
Bhoomi tells the story of a father and a daughter, who is played by actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is scheduled to release on August 4.
Sanjay Dutt, star of films such as Khalnayak and Vaastav, is also the subject of a biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani with whom he made the Munna Bhai films. Actor Ranbir Kapoor stars as Mr Dutt. Sanjay Dutt's last screen appearance was in Mr Hirani's PK, which released in 2014 while the actor was in prison.