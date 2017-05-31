Sanjay Dutt Signs Another Film. Here's What Malang Is About

Of the film, Aarambh said, "It's a huge opportunity to direct Sanjay Sir and have him be the hero of my film. I am very grateful to him for letting me direct a great star like him. It's like a dream come true. I am also very thankful to Sandeep sir and Omung sir for showing immense faith in me and giving me this chance to showcase my talent."
Sanjay Dutt recently quit Total Dhamaal because of his commitments to other projects and the film's adult content. "Sanjay Dutt doesn't want his children to see him in an adult comedy film," source told NDTV.
Apart from Bhoomi, the actor will be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Torbaaz.
"Sanjay Dutt has been an absolute pleasure to work with and our relationship with Legend Studios goes back a long way. T-Series always believes in backing new talent and exciting projects and Malang is all of that and more," Sandeep Singh said in a statement.
Malang will go on floors in December 2017.