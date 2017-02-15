Sanjay Dutt Starts Shooting For His Comeback Film Bhoomi

Check out these pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari from the shooting schedule:
#Bhoomi shooting commences in Agra... Check out Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari's look from the film... Omung Kumar directs. pic.twitter.com/k9yO4YsGnb? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2017
Sanjay Dutt, 57, earlier told NDTV that Bhoomi is the perfect film for his comeback. He said, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter." Meanwhile, Mr Kumar said, "This one will keep the audience taut and on the edge of their seats."
The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar's Legend Studios. News agency PTI reported that television actor Sharad Kelkar will play the villain opposite Sanjay Dutt in the film.
Sanjay Dutt last featured in Aamir Khan's 2014 blockbuster PK. In 2013, the Supreme Court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment in a case-related to the Bombay Blasts. He was released last February.
Apart from Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film includes Munna Bhai 3. His friend and director Rajkumar Hirani is also helming Mr Dutt's biopic, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.