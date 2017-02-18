Sanjay Dutt's Scooter Ride With Wife Maanyata And Twins Is Really Cute

Here's what Maanyata posted on Instagram:
Sanjay Dutt shared the same picture and wrote: "Life is beautiful on a scooter with my family, shooting of bhoomi in Agra, my family with me (sic)."
Bhoomiwent on floors two days back.
Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film since he was released from Yerwada jail after completing his term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case. In 2013, the Supreme Court sentenced him to five years of imprisonment and he was released last February. His films Policegiri, Zanjeer, Ungli and PK released while he was in jail.
Sanjay Dutt earlier told NDTV that Bhoomi is a perfect comeback film for him. He said, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter."
Sanjay Dutt, 57, will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's third Munna Bhai. He has also signed up for directors Rohit Jugraj Chauhan' and Siddharth Anand's next.