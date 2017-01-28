Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked On Padmavati Sets. 'Enraged And Horrified,' Tweet Celebs

"It's appalling to hear what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I'm so saddened," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with the director in Bajirao Mastani. "This is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity," tweeted Karan Johar. "Appalled and horrified by what happened on SLB set. NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour (sic)," read Anushka's tweet. "Did random people enter another person's workplace and raise their hand on him because they decide they don't like what he does? I am enraged!" Hrithik Roshan wrote on Twitter.
Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as protagonist Rani Padmavati while actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and play Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special appearance in the period film.
It's appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us..? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017
How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay!? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 28, 2017
Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don't like what he does? I am enraged!!!? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017
Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!!? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017
Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set.NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful!? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 27, 2017
Karan issued a series of tweets, in which he mentioned: "Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me." So did actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who made a plea to unite against any sort of "bullying." "My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse," tweeted Farhan.
Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017
Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future!? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017
If u don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness..? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017
My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. #IstandbySLB? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017
Actresses Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi and Sonam Kapoor also tweeted in support of the director. Sonam made her debut with Mr Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya.
What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world.? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017
What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous.? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017
There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license.
Artists (or anyone!) can not be at the mercy of goons.? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017
The same man has entertained you with his genius work for 20 years. Why the sudden distrust? Disgusting to see how he has been attacked.? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2017
I agree with you @karanjohar ! We need to stand together & stand firm against this nonsense . Enough is enough ! #istandwithsanjaybhansalihttps://t.co/SI7hYOsH0L? Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017
Sad to see how people have become 2day. Violence is never the medium4 communication. There are others ways to make a point.#SanjayBhansali? Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017
I am appalled and deeply saddened to hear that #SanjayLeelaBhansali was attacked. There are non violent ways to protest, this is criminal.? Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) January 28, 2017
Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali ... Shame! These hooligans must be stopped .. who gives them the right to behave like this? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for films likeHum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani. Mr Bhansali won National Award for 2016 period drama Bajirao Mastani, also starring Deepika and Ranveer.