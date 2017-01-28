Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked On Padmavati Sets. 'Enraged And Horrified,' Tweet Celebs

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked On Padmavati Sets: "Appalled and horrified by what happened on SLB set. No amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour (sic)," read Anushka's tweet

  | January 28, 2017 10:33 IST (New Delhi)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked On Padmavati Sets: 'I'm so saddened,' tweeted Priyanka Chopra

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked by the members of Rajput Karni Sena on the sets of his upcoming period drama Padmavati in Jaipur on Friday. Rajput Karni Sena protested against alleged intimate scenes featuring Rani Padmavati. Mr Bhansali was slapped and manhandled, an incident which generated strong words of condemn from Bollywood celebs. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the tag - '#IStandBySLB' are top Twitter trends on Friday, with tweets pouring in from Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma and others.

"It's appalling to hear what happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I'm so saddened," wrote Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with the director in Bajirao Mastani. "This is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity," tweeted Karan Johar. "Appalled and horrified by what happened on SLB set. NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour (sic)," read Anushka's tweet. "Did random people enter another person's workplace and raise their hand on him because they decide they don't like what he does? I am enraged!" Hrithik Roshan wrote on Twitter.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as protagonist Rani Padmavati while actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and play Padmavati's husband Raja Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji respectively. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special appearance in the period film.
 
 
 
 
 

Karan issued a series of tweets, in which he mentioned: "Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me." So did actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who made a plea to unite against any sort of "bullying." "My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse," tweeted Farhan.
 
 
 
 

Actresses Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi and Sonam Kapoor also tweeted in support of the director. Sonam made her debut with Mr Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is best known for films likeHum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Bajirao Mastani. Mr Bhansali won National Award for 2016 period drama Bajirao Mastani, also starring Deepika and Ranveer.
 

Highlights

  • Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked in Jaipur on Friday
  • Mr Bhansali was shooting at the Jaigarh Fort
  • The director was shooting for his upcoming movie Padmavati
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement