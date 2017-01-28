Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attacked On Padmavati Sets. 'Enraged And Horrified,' Tweet Celebs

It's appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.. ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017

How do you take justice in your hands without knowing what the facts are. Shameful! So much for Karni Sena's reputation. With you Sanjay! ? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 28, 2017

Did random people enter another persons workplace n raise their hand on him because dey decide dey don't like what he does? I am enraged!!! ? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Mr. Bhansali , Sir. I stand with you. This is so infuriating!!!! ? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 27, 2017

Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set.NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful! ? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 27, 2017

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! ? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

If u don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness.. ? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

My fellow film folk, if we do not unite now against these recurring incidents of bullying, it's going to get much worse. #IstandbySLB ? Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. ? Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

What happened on the sets of Padmavati is ridiculous.

There is such a thing as creative freedom and cinematic license. ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

Artists (or anyone!) can not be at the mercy of goons. ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 27, 2017

The same man has entertained you with his genius work for 20 years. Why the sudden distrust? Disgusting to see how he has been attacked. ? Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 28, 2017

I agree with you @karanjohar ! We need to stand together & stand firm against this nonsense . Enough is enough ! #istandwithsanjaybhansalihttps://t.co/SI7hYOsH0L ? Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017

Sad to see how people have become 2day. Violence is never the medium4 communication. There are others ways to make a point.#SanjayBhansali ? Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 27, 2017

I am appalled and deeply saddened to hear that #SanjayLeelaBhansali was attacked. There are non violent ways to protest, this is criminal. ? Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) January 28, 2017

Shocked by the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali ... Shame! These hooligans must be stopped .. who gives them the right to behave like this ? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017