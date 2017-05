Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma's Heated Interview Is A Must Watch

T 2414 -For the first time ever a film director interviews Amitabh Bachchan #RGVcrossesSARKAR

Download link https://t.co/Bne1XhfGR9pic.twitter.com/hnDYMOI1eX ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2017

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was interviewed by director Ram Gopal Varma for a promotional gig of their upcoming film,. Soon after Big B shared a link of four promos of the interview, "#RGVcrossesSARKAR" started trending on Twitter. In the first promo, RGV asked Mr Bachchan (who is in-sync with hischaracter), if the 74-year-old actor thinks that there will be another Amitabh Bachchan. Big B dismissed it as a "foolish question." In the second promo, Ram Gopal Varma declared he's "bored" of Amitabh Bachchan's "modesty." In the third promo, Amitabh Bachchan retaliates to RGV's criticism by saying, "I'm sorry, I don't know what it takes to be an actor ." The fourth promo ended on a relatively lighter note.Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:Amitabh Bachchan plays the titular role in Ram Gopal Varma's, third film in the series after(2005) andtakes Subhash Nagre's story forward after his younger son Shankar (played by Abhishek Bachchan) was killed by his enemies. In the newfilm, we meet Sarkar's grandson, Shivaji "Cheeku" Nagre. In the trailer, Shivaji is shown to be as hot headed and impulsive as his father Vishnu, Subhash Nagre's elder son, who was killed on Sarkar's orders. Yami Gautam stars as Annu Karkare, who has her own revenge agenda.also features actors Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Ronit Roy. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 12 along with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushamann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu.