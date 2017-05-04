Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma's Heated Interview Is A Must Watch

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:
T 2414 -For the first time ever a film director interviews Amitabh Bachchan #RGVcrossesSARKAR? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2017
Download link https://t.co/Bne1XhfGR9pic.twitter.com/hnDYMOI1eX
Amitabh Bachchan plays the titular role in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, third film in the series after Sarkar (2005) and Sarkar Raj.
Sarkar 3 takes Subhash Nagre's story forward after his younger son Shankar (played by Abhishek Bachchan) was killed by his enemies. In the new Sarkar film, we meet Sarkar's grandson, Shivaji "Cheeku" Nagre. In the trailer, Shivaji is shown to be as hot headed and impulsive as his father Vishnu, Subhash Nagre's elder son, who was killed on Sarkar's orders. Yami Gautam stars as Annu Karkare, who has her own revenge agenda.
Sarkar 3 also features actors Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Ronit Roy. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 12 along with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushamann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu.