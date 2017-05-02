Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan Sings Ganesh Aarti For Ram Gopal Varma's Film

Ganpati Aarti video from Sarkar 3 sung by Amitabh Bachchan https://t.co/OpU5ymD4fg ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017

My first ever song on God in entire career Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Ganesha Aarti' for 'Sarkar 3 https://t.co/Z7HePWvSoU _Will be out soon ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017

Sarkar roars for the 3rd time in Sarkar 3 Trailer2 https://t.co/fBZ7YGLAuw ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2017

T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !

Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017