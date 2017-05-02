Advertisement
Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan Sings Ganesh Aarti For Ram Gopal Varma's Film

Director Ram Gopal Varma shared a mesmerizing Ganesh Aarti from Sarkar 3 which has been voiced by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. "My first ever song on God in entire career," wrote Ram Gopal Varma

  | May 02, 2017 19:08 IST (New Delhi)
Sarkar 3

A still from Sarkar 3's Ganesh Aarti

Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in theatres on May 12. Just days ahead of the film's release, director Ram Gopal Varma shared a mesmerizing Ganesh Aarti from the movie which has been voiced by Mr Bachchan. The song has been composed by Rohan Vinayak. The two-and-a-half minute clip shared by the 55-year-old filmmaker features Big B, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee. In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that this song was his 'first ever song on God' in his entire career. Last week, the makers of the film shared the second trailer of Sarkar 3.

See the Sarkar 3's Ganesh Aarti shared by Ram Gopal Varma
 
 

Watch the trailer of Sarkar 3 here:
 

Sarkar 3 will see Amitabh Bachchan reprise the roles of Mumbai-based mafia king, Subash Nagre. Last month, Big B had to reshoot a few scenes from the film. The 74-year-old actor shared some pictures from the sets of Sarkar 3 on Twitter. He wrote: "Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 ! Jus' kidding !"
 

Sarkar 3, which is the third installment of the Sarkar film series, was earlier slated to release on April 7. The release of the film was postponed due to delay in post-production work.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in lead roles.

After Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan will feature in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan.
 

 

