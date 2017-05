Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan Sings Ganesh Aarti For Ram Gopal Varma's Film

Ganpati Aarti video from Sarkar 3 sung by Amitabh Bachchan https://t.co/OpU5ymD4fg ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017

My first ever song on God in entire career Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Ganesha Aarti' for 'Sarkar 3 https://t.co/Z7HePWvSoU _Will be out soon ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017

Sarkar roars for the 3rd time in Sarkar 3 Trailer2 https://t.co/fBZ7YGLAuw ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2017

T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !

Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017

starring Amitabh Bachchan is all set to release in theatres on May 12. Just days ahead of the film's release, director Ram Gopal Varma shared a mesmerizingfrom the movie which has been voiced by Mr Bachchan. The song has been composed by Rohan Vinayak. The two-and-a-half minute clip shared by the 55-year-old filmmaker features Big B, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee. In his tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote that this song was his 'first ever song on God' in his entire career. Last week, the makers of the film shared the second trailer of Sarkar 3. See the'sshared by Ram Gopal VarmaWatch the trailer ofhere:will see Amitabh Bachchan reprise the roles of Mumbai-based mafia king, Subash Nagre. Last month, Big B had to reshoot a few scenes from the film . The 74-year-old actor shared some pictures from the sets ofon Twitter. He wrote: "Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 ! Jus' kidding !", which is the third installment of thefilm series, was earlier slated to release on April 7. The release of the film was postponed due to delay in post-production work.Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in lead roles.After, Amitabh Bachchan will feature inalong with Aamir Khan.