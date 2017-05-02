Sarkar 3: Amitabh Bachchan Sings Ganesh Aarti For Ram Gopal Varma's Film

See the Sarkar 3's Ganesh Aarti shared by Ram Gopal Varma
Ganpati Aarti video from Sarkar 3 sung by Amitabh Bachchan https://t.co/OpU5ymD4fg? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017
My first ever song on God in entire career Amitabh Bachchan sings 'Ganesha Aarti' for 'Sarkar 3 https://t.co/Z7HePWvSoU _Will be out soon? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 2, 2017
Watch the trailer of Sarkar 3 here:
Sarkar roars for the 3rd time in Sarkar 3 Trailer2 https://t.co/fBZ7YGLAuw? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2017
Sarkar 3 will see Amitabh Bachchan reprise the roles of Mumbai-based mafia king, Subash Nagre. Last month, Big B had to reshoot a few scenes from the film. The 74-year-old actor shared some pictures from the sets of Sarkar 3 on Twitter. He wrote: "Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 ! Jus' kidding !"
T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017
Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs
Sarkar 3, which is the third installment of the Sarkar film series, was earlier slated to release on April 7. The release of the film was postponed due to delay in post-production work.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Pink, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra and Dhritiman Chatterjee in lead roles.
After Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan will feature in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan.