Sarkar 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Earns Rs 2.25 Crore

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Sarkar 3 two stars out of five. "Sarkar 3 is after all an Amitabh Bachchan show all the way. He adopts comfortably familiar methods to prop up the most inane of lines and situations. But no matter what he does to liven up the pallid proceedings, Sarkar 3 remains a soul-deadening affair, flashy but flimsy," he wrote.
Box Office India reports that the opening day of Sarkar 3 is less than half of Sarkar Raj, which was Rs 4.97 crore.
At the trailer launch of Sarkar 3, RGV told news agency PTI, "Sarkar series is full of grey characters. There is no hero or villain. Everyone believes in their own conviction and what they stand for. So to describe anyone as positive or negative is not right."
Sarkar 3 released with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu.