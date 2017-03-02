Sarkar 3 Director Ram Gopal Varma Has No Plans For Rangeela Sequel

Sarkar 3 is the third installment of Sarkar film series. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which is slated to release on April 7, will see Amitabh Bachchan reprise his role as Mumbai-based mafia king, Subhash Nagre.
Speaking about Sarkar 3, director Ram Gopal Varma told IANS: "A person takes up the law because he believes that he is doing it for the oppressed people though it is illegal in the eyes of the system. But in the eyes of the audience, it is the righteous thing because they connect with the emotion that's why Sarkar becomes more powerful as a leader."
He added: "Sarkar 3 is full of grey characters. There is no such hero or heroine or a villain as such. All of them strongly believe in their own convictions."
Ram Gopal Varma's last directorial venture was the 2016 movie Veerappan.The film was based on the real-life Indian bandit Veerappan.
(With IANS inputs)