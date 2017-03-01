Sarkar 3 Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Angrier Than Ever' In Ram Gopal Varma's Film

T 2448 - " Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon " .. ye poster 'sahi' hai ..? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2017
SARKAR 3 .. it takes a lot to last 3 times over !! pic.twitter.com/0nAgT8FdrU
Yami Gautam, who was last seen in Kaabil wears an angry expression in the de-glam look. She will be seen as Annu Karkare in the film.
Sarkar, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar. It is slated to hit the screens on April 7. The film is presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp.
Sarkar 3 will be Amitabh Bachchan's first release of the year. He last featured in Pink. Abhishek Bachchan co-starred his father Mr Bachchan in Sarkar and later in the sequel Sarkar 2, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had joined them. Sarkar 3 will be Yami's second film this year.