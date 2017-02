Sarkar 3 Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Angrier Than Ever' In Ram Gopal Varma's Film

T 2448 - " Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon " .. ye poster 'sahi' hai ..

? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2017

The first poster of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 was finally unveiled on Tuesday and it is intriguing and intense. The tagline of the poster 'Angrier Than Ever,' is totally justified. The Ram Gopal Varma-directed film also features Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff and Amit Sadh.is the third installment offranchise. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Subhash Nagre (Sarkar), the lead character. Manoj Bajpayee is absolutely unrecognisable in the poster with the moustachioed look. The angry faces of all the stars on the poster has left us more curious about the film. Mr Bachchan tweeted the poster and wrote, "" ....SARKAR 3 .. it takes a lot to last 3 times over !!" (sic)Yami Gautam, who was last seen inwears an angry expression in the de-glam look. She will be seen as Annu Karkare in the film., which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequelhit the screens in 2008. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar. It is slated to hit the screens on April 7. The film is presented by Eros International and produced by Allumbra Entertainment, Wave Cinemas and AB Corp.will be Amitabh Bachchan's first release of the year . He last featured in. Abhishek Bachchan co-starred his father Mr Bachchan in