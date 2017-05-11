Sarkar 3 Preview: Amitabh Bachchan Returns Angrier Than Ever

Yami Gautam plays the role of Annu Karkare, who wants to avenge Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar's unfair dealing which changed the fate of her family. Govind Deshpande (Manoj Bajpayee), Gokul Satam (Ronit Roy), Michael Vallya (Jackie Shroff) and Rukku Bai Devi (Rohini Hattangadi) are also Sarkar's new enemy.
From the film's trailers and songs (there's an Angry Mix and a Ganesha aarti) we know that Subhash Nagre is easily angered. Sarkar is now managing his entire empire after his son Shankar (whom Sarkar loved dearly) was killed by his enemies in a conniving plan. Shankar's role was played by Abhishek Bachchan, whose portrait dominates Sarkar's chambers in Sarkar 3.
Watch the trailer of Sarkar 3:
Meanwhile, Supriya Pathak, the only original member of the Sarkar series apart from Mr Bachchan, will reprise the role of Pushpa Nagre.
Sarkar 3 hits the screens tomorrow with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's Meri Pyaari Bindu.