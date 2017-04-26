Sarkar 3 Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, 'Angrier Than Ever,' Is Bent On Revenge

Watch the trailer here:
Sarkar roars for the 3rd time in Sarkar 3 Trailer2 https://t.co/fBZ7YGLAuw? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2017
The Sarkar franchise is based on Indian politics. The first film in this series, Sarkar, released in 2005 and Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.
Sarkar Raj also features Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar in prominent roles.
Last week, Amitabh Bachchan had to reshoot some scenes Sarkar 3. "Reshoot in progress. After long hours of debate and discussion Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and I decided to change the look of 'Sarkar 3'. Just kidding," Big B tweeted. He also shared some pictures from the sets on Twitter.
T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017
Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs
At the trailer launch of Sarkar 3, RGV told news agency PTI, "Sarkar series is full of grey characters. There is no hero or villain. Everyone believes in their own conviction and what they stand for. So to describe anyone as positive or negative is not right," director Ram Gopal Varma said at the trailer launch of the film."
Sarkar 3 hits the screens on May 12.