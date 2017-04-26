Advertisement
Sarkar 3 Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, 'Angrier Than Ever,' Is Bent On Revenge

The new trailer of Amitabh Bachachan's Sarkar 3 is dark, captivating and gives a brief introduction to all the characters of the film

  | April 26, 2017 12:56 IST (New Delhi)
Sarkar 3

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Sarkar 3 (Courtesy: erosnow.com)

Highlights

  • "Sarkar roars for the third time in Sarkar 3 trailer," tweeted RGV
  • Amit Sadh plays Big B's grandson
  • Sarkar 3 releases on May 12
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma released the new trailer of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee. Big B plays the titular Sarkar in RGV's film. He returns as the 'angrier than ever' Subhash Nagre, in the third film of the Sarkar franchise. The new trailer is full of suspense and drama. Yami Gautam's transformation comes as a surprise. The Kaabil actress portrays a negative character in the film and is paired opposite Amit Sadh, who stars as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. Manoy Bajpayee's dialogues on seeking political revenge, is also one of the main highlights of the film. In a nutshell, the new trailer of Sarkar 3 is dark, captivating and introduces all the characters of the film. In the previous trailer, the 74-year-old superstar was introduced as, "A wounded lion is the most dangerous."

Watch the trailer here:

The Sarkar franchise is based on Indian politics. The first film in this series, Sarkar, released in 2005 and Sarkar Raj hit the screens in 2008.

Sarkar Raj also features Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar in prominent roles.

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan had to reshoot some scenes Sarkar 3. "Reshoot in progress. After long hours of debate and discussion Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and I decided to change the look of 'Sarkar 3'. Just kidding," Big B tweeted. He also shared some pictures from the sets on Twitter.
 

At the trailer launch of Sarkar 3, RGV told news agency PTI, "Sarkar series is full of grey characters. There is no hero or villain. Everyone believes in their own conviction and what they stand for. So to describe anyone as positive or negative is not right," director Ram Gopal Varma said at the trailer launch of the film."

Sarkar 3 hits the screens on May 12.
 

 

