Sarkar 3 Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, 'Angrier Than Ever,' Is Bent On Revenge

Sarkar roars for the 3rd time in Sarkar 3 Trailer2 https://t.co/fBZ7YGLAuw ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2017

T 2502 - Reshoot in progress : After long hours of debate and discussion RGV & I decided to change the look of SARKAR 3 !

Jus' kidding ! pic.twitter.com/ILapLptZAs ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 22, 2017

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma released the new trailer of his upcoming film Sarkar 3 , featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee. Big B plays the titular Sarkar in RGV's film. He returns as the 'angrier than ever' Subhash Nagre , in the third film of thefranchise. The new trailer is full of suspense and drama. Yami Gautam's transformation comes as a surprise. Theactress portrays a negative character in the film and is paired opposite Amit Sadh, who stars as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. Manoy Bajpayee's dialogues on seeking political revenge, is also one of the main highlights of the film. In a nutshell, the new trailer ofis dark, captivating and introduces all the characters of the film. In the previous trailer, the 74-year-old superstar was introduced as, "A wounded lion is the most dangerous."Watch the trailer here:The Sarkar franchise is based on Indian politics . The first film in this series,, released in 2005 andhit the screens in 2008.also features Rohini Hattangadi, Ronit Roy and Bharat Dabholkar in prominent roles.Last week, Amitabh Bachchan had to reshoot some scenes. "Reshoot in progress. After long hours of debate and discussion Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) and I decided to change the look of 'Sarkar 3'. Just kidding," Big B tweeted. He also shared some pictures from the sets on Twitter.At the trailer launch of, RGV told news agency PTI, "series is full of grey characters. There is no hero or villain. Everyone believes in their own conviction and what they stand for. So to describe anyone as positive or negative is not right," director Ram Gopal Varma said at the trailer launch of the film."