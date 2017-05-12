Seen Bipasha Basu's Latest Instagram Video Yet? It's Too Cute

Here's the video.
Last week, Bipasha has shared a video of the same girl, where she wrote, "I am Mila's fan."
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently made headlines after pop icon Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert, where the couple initially went, but soon left. In a cryptic Instagram post, Bipasha wrote, "All dressed up for nothing. Ha ha ha."
Justin Bieber was in Mumbai as part of his Purpose Tour. This was his maiden concert in India.
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 30. Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their 2015 film Alone, where they fell in love. After a courtship of one year, they married each other in Mumbai. Karan was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.
Bipasha Basu is known for films such as Raaz Ajnabee, Corporate, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Dhoom 2 and Race. Karan Singh Grover debuted with television show Dill Mill Gayye. He has worked in films like Alone and Hate Story 3.