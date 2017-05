Seen Bipasha Basu's Latest Instagram Video Yet? It's Too Cute

Toddlers tooWhat's happening??!! A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 11, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

I am Mila's fan #Repost @kcstauffer with @repostapp Just in case you we're headed to the movie this weekend... A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 5, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

All dressed up for nothing Ha ha ha! A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 10, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

No, Bipasha Basu hasn't posted a video of herself or husband Karan Singh Grover. It's a video of a little girl talking about iPhone and the latest social media applications. "Toddlers too. What's happening??" Bipasha captioned the post she shared. In the video, the girl rants about not getting an iPhone as promised and in place of that, she has been gifted a basic phone. "What is this? This is a joke, right? Where's Instagram? How am I going to check Snapchat?" she says. You have to see the video. It's way too cute and adorable (Notice the expressions). "I think I'm being punked," she adds.Here's the video.Last week, Bipasha has shared a video of the same girl, where she wrote, "I am Mila's fan."Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently made headlines after pop icon Justin Bieber's Mumbai concert , where the couple initially went, but soon left. In a cryptic Instagram post, Bipasha wrote, "All dressed up for nothing. Ha ha ha."Justin Bieber was in Mumbai as part of his Purpose Tour. This was his maiden concert in India. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 30. Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of their 2015 film, where they fell in love. After a courtship of one year, they married each other in Mumbai. Karan was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.Bipasha Basu is known for films such asand. Karan Singh Grover debuted with television show. He has worked in films likeand