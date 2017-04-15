Shabana Azmi Shares Throwback Pic Of Cannes With Smita Patil And Shyam Benegal

In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section.The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes! pic.twitter.com/hmHA2LHCN1 ? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017

Another still from Cannes Festival 1976 Nishant in official selection pic.twitter.com/lPODdOp6Em ? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017

We had only 8 USD each survived on the per diem given by the Festival.Shyam had Smita and me walk down the promenade in saris 4 attention https://t.co/RJ6Cm7RFFL ? Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017

