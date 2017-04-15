Shabana Azmi Shares Throwback Pic Of Cannes With Smita Patil And Shyam Benegal

Here's a look at the pictures she shared.
In fact, veteran director Shyam Benegal made the actresses walk in saris down the promenade, "for attention." Ms Azmi also shared an anecdote about their Cannes experience. "We had only eight USD, and each of us survived on the per diem provided by the festival. (sic)" Per diem is a daily allowance of expenses given per day by an organisation to cover living expenses when travelling for work.
As the Neerja actress shared her picture, tweets poured in from her fans.
Nishant is a 1975 Hindi film, based on an original screenplay by playwright Vijay Tendulkar. The film also stars veterans like Girish Karnad, Amrish Puri and Naseeruddin Shah. It was incidentally Mr Shah's debut film.
Bollywood has always left a mark on the Cannes red carpet. Actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor have been regulars at the festival. Katrina Kaif, who joined the L'Oreal family in 2015 in Cannes, gave a miss to the festival last year due to her work commitments.