Shah Rukh Khan: Aamir And I Don't Discuss Work

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor told PTI: "We used to meet like this earlier also...just there was not much media at that time. It is shocking that now you all know where everyone (celebrities) is."
Last month, Shah Rukh Khan had also posted his first selfie with Aamir Khan on Instagram, captioned: "Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night(sic)."
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia. The film also featured Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The My Name Is Khan actor is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next venture along with Anushka Sharma. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's next film.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in 2016 movie Dangal, will next feature in Thugs Of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan. His other upcoming film is Secret Superstar, directed by Advait Chandan.
(With PTI inputs)