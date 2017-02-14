Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Went For A Late Night Walk Down The Beach. See Pic

a late night walk along the juhu beach...hand in hand...& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure. pic.twitter.com/x8jqCQ0wGY? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017
He came home and tweeted this:
'Romance Like SRK' uff the irony of this trend!! Let me see if I can do a romantic Valentines msg for all of u when I wake up.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017
Still waiting, SRK.
AbRam is the youngest of SRK and Gauri's three children - his elder siblings are Aryan, 19, and Suhana, 16.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen as a Gujarati liquor baron in Raees, which released on January 25. One of Bollywood's busiest actors, SRK usually juggles multiple film commitments and it has just been revealed that he will make a special appearance in Baahubali: The Conclusion, easily one of this year's biggest films. Mumbai Mirror reports that SRK's character will mediate in the conflict between Baahubali and Bhallala Deva, played by actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Shah Rukh Khan is also working on a film with Anushka Sharma and is prepping for a project to be directed by Aanand L Rai, in which he will play a dwarf.