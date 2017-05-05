Seen Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam's 'Hand Some' Moment Yet?

Here's SRK's post.
Nothing is more Hand some... pic.twitter.com/CkikRPl4nc? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 5, 2017
Adorable. Isn't it?
Can you spot SRK here?
@iamsrk came for a morning walk.Saw u leaving just 5 minutes back with window glass wide https://t.co/CsQDJJdWqj urself at the back seat. pic.twitter.com/M81GVHWO6x? Pratik Deb (@pratikdeb11) May 4, 2017
Meanwhile, last month, AbRam accompanied his mother Gauri to Karan Johar's party. Tweeting a picture of the mother-son duo, KJo wrote, "The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother."
The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother... pic.twitter.com/Nt6bvB7QPE? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2017
SRK and AbRam's long drive on the streets of Mumbai in a fancy convertible sent Internet into a meltdown. SRK fans chased the car for a with them while AbRam, unaffected by the attention, enjoyed the ride with his doting father.
Here's the video.
Professionally, SRK, who was last seen in Raees, is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma. The name of the film hasn't been finalised as of yet. It was tentatively titled Rehnuma or The Ring. He will also be seen in Anand L Rai's film, in which, he plays a dwarf.