Seen Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam's 'Hand Some' Moment Yet?

Shah Rukh Khan always keeps us updated with son AbRam's adorable activities. SRK posted a picture of his and AbRam's hand (notice the heart). "Nothing is more Hand some," the actor captioned his post

  | May 05, 2017 23:12 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam photographed at the beach (Courtesy: iamsrk)

  • Yesterday, SRK was spotted on his way to see AbRam off at the school
  • AbRam will turn four this month
  • AbRam is SRK's favourite travel companion
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan always keeps us updated with son AbRam's adorable activities. Abram, who will celebrate his fourth birthday this month, is his father's favourite travel companion. Be it late night walks, long drives, trips, shoots and at cricket matches. Just yesterday, it was revealed that SRK drops AbRam to school also. The 51-year-old actor was spotted by a fan early morning in his car. When the fan tweeted to SRK, he replied, "Was on way to drop my baby to school. U have a good walk." Today, SRK posted a picture of his and AbRam's hand (notice the heart). "Nothing is more Hand some," the actor captioned his post. AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's youngest child. The couple, who is married for over 20 years now, together has three children - Aryan, 19, Suhana, 16 and AbRam, 3.

Here's SRK's post.
 

Adorable. Isn't it?

Can you spot SRK here?
 



Meanwhile, last month, AbRam accompanied his mother Gauri to Karan Johar's party. Tweeting a picture of the mother-son duo, KJo wrote, "The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother."
 

SRK and AbRam's long drive on the streets of Mumbai in a fancy convertible sent Internet into a meltdown. SRK fans chased the car for a with them while AbRam, unaffected by the attention, enjoyed the ride with his doting father.

Here's the video.
 


Professionally, SRK, who was last seen in Raees, is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma. The name of the film hasn't been finalised as of yet. It was tentatively titled Rehnuma or The Ring. He will also be seen in Anand L Rai's film, in which, he plays a dwarf.
 

 

