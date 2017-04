Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma In The 'Lehraate Khet' Of Punjab

Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:23am PDT

They are back! ShahRukhKhan & Anushka Sharma on the set of Rehnuma in Punjab #TheRing #Rehnuma #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #AnushkaSharma #SRKAnushka #Punjab #Bollywood #SRKMalaysiaCfc A post shared by SRK MALAYSIA CFC OFFICIAL (@srkmalaysiacfc) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too pic.twitter.com/DY42BbjxvV ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2017

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next film with Anushka Sharma in Punjab , shared a picture collage from the sets of the film, where both the stars are seen in typical Punjabi attire. SRK, inand, is riding a tractor in the fields of Punjab while Anushka, who looks like a Punjabiis seen sitting beside her. "Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here (sic)," 51-year-old actor captioned the post. and Rehnuma were the tentative titles of the film . However, the final title is undecided as of yet.Here's SRK's post:Many pictures of Shah Rukh and Anushka from the sets of the film have been shared on social media earlier:Last month, SRK shared a pic of his, probably from the sets of the film, in leather jackets. And he totally rocked the look. He wrote, "While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too. (sic)"The film has been extensively been shot in Prague, Lisbon and Budapest. The film releases on August 11.Shah Rukh and Anushka have earlier collaborated in films likeand Jab Tak Hai Jaan.was Anushka's first film as an actress.Apart from Imtiaz Ali's film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai's untitled project, in which he plays a dwarf. Of his role in the film, SRK told news agency PTI, "We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It's important that the audience accepts our effort."