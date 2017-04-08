Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma In The 'Lehraate Khet' Of Punjab

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next film in Punjab

  April 08, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the sets of the film (Courtesy: iamsrk )

Highlights

  • "Lehraate khet, ladkiyaan, lassi te love in Punjab," wrote SRK
  • The film releases on August 11
  • The Ring and Rehnuma were the tentative titles of the film
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's next film with Anushka Sharma in Punjab, shared a picture collage from the sets of the film, where both the stars are seen in typical Punjabi attire. SRK, in kurta and pyjama, is riding a tractor in the fields of Punjab while Anushka, who looks like a Punjabi kudi is seen sitting beside her. "Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here (sic)," 51-year-old actor captioned the post. The Ring and Rehnuma were the tentative titles of the film. However, the final title is undecided as of yet.

Here's SRK's post:
 


Many pictures of Shah Rukh and Anushka from the sets of the film have been shared on social media earlier:
 
 

Last month, SRK shared a pic of his, probably from the sets of the film, in leather jackets. And he totally rocked the look. He wrote, "While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too. (sic)"
 

The film has been extensively been shot in Prague, Lisbon and Budapest. The film releases on August 11.

Shah Rukh and Anushka have earlier collaborated in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was Anushka's first film as an actress.

Apart from Imtiaz Ali's film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai's untitled project, in which he plays a dwarf. Of his role in the film, SRK told news agency PTI, "We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It's important that the audience accepts our effort."
 

 

