Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Share Great Bonding, Says Sunny Leone

Bigg Boss 10: SRK and Sunny promoted Raees on Salman' show

Actress Sunny Leone, who features in Raees's special song Laila O Laila , which is a reprised version of Zeenat Aman's disco number from 1980 film, said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a great bonding. Last weekend, Sunny promotedalong with Shah Rukh Khan on Salman Khan' show. In an interview to news agency PTI, the 35-year-old actress said, "They look like they are friends. Like they have known each other for so many years, which I believe they have. They both looked like they were having a great time. I was just like, 'which one do I look (at)?" The dance number is Sunny's only appearance inThe actress danced to Laila Main Laila on Bigg Boss and the trio also enacted a scene from. She further told PTI, "I wanted to freeze time. There was Mr Khan and Mr Khan on either side of me. I thought it was amazing. I want to cherish those moments." Sunny was also on board the August Kranti Express along with Shah Rukh and Teamfor the promotions in Delhi, SRK's hometown.Theactress, who is a former contestant ofsaid that Salman has played a great role in her career. Sunny told PTI, "If it wasn't Salman or, I don't think I would be here"Shah Rukh Khan'shit the screens on January 25. SRK plays a boot-legger Raees Alam. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has made her Bollywood debut with. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an IPS officer. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee writes, " Raees is a gangster saga with a contemporary spin . The film captures the period and spatial details with diligence and dexterity. SRK is on top of his game in, recalling hisperformance in the process."is directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's(With PTI inputs)