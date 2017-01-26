Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Share Great Bonding, Says Sunny Leone

The actress danced to Laila Main Laila on Bigg Boss and the trio also enacted a scene from Deewar. She further told PTI, "I wanted to freeze time. There was Mr Khan and Mr Khan on either side of me. I thought it was amazing. I want to cherish those moments."
Sunny was also on board the August Kranti Express along with Shah Rukh and Team Raees for the promotions in Delhi, SRK's hometown.
Train ride!! Almost to the final stop! Most amazing journey! @RaeesTheFilm@DanielWeber99@yofrankay@911Yusufpic.twitter.com/IdeP5kG1F8? Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 24, 2017
The Ek Paheli Leela actress, who is a former contestant of Bigg Boss said that Salman has played a great role in her career. Sunny told PTI, "If it wasn't Salman or Bigg Boss, I don't think I would be here"
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hit the screens on January 25. SRK plays a boot-legger Raees Alam. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has made her Bollywood debut with Raees. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an IPS officer. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee writes, "Raees is a gangster saga with a contemporary spin. The film captures the period and spatial details with diligence and dexterity. SRK is on top of his game in Raees, recalling his Chak De! India performance in the process."
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. It clashed at the box office with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.
(With PTI inputs)