Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma In New Pics From Sets In Punjab

Shah Rukh, can be seen dressed as a Sikh character in kurta, pants and pagdi while Anushka looks like a typical Punjabi kudi in colourful salwar-kameez, phulkari dupatta and chandbali

  | April 06, 2017 14:15 IST (New Delhi)
Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma photographed in Mumbai (courtesy: srkofficialx)

Highlights

  • Only days ago, Shah Rukh and Anushka were also spotted in Punjab
  • They are shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film
  • The duo were reportedly filming a Punjabi song
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are currently filming Imtiaz Ali's new film in Punjab and pictures from the sets of the film have been shared on social media. Shah Rukh, can be seen dressed as a Sikh character in kurta, pants and pagdi while Anushka looks like a typical Punjabi kudi in colourful salwar-kameez, phulkari dupatta and chandbali. In one particular picture, Shah Rukh appears rather animated while another seems to be from a romantic sequence. The pictures are reportedly from the shooting a peppy dance number with Punjabi beats, featuring Anushka and Shah Rukh - the lead stars of the film. Imtiaz Ali's film is reported to have two tentatively titles, The Ring and Rehnuma. However, more details of the film is not available yet.

Meet Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from the sets of Imtiaz Ali's film:
 

 

 


Only days ago, Shah Rukh and Anushka were spotted with the film's crew in the back lanes of Punjab.
 

Shah Rukh and Imtiaz often post cryptic updates about the progress of his film with Anushka, which has extensively been shot in Prague, Lisbon and Budapest. We are also expecting to see Shah Rukh's pics in leather jackets from the sets of the film, after he wrote this in a tweet: "While growing up our mantra was: 'Any night, just you, me and my leather jacket.' Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too." Anushka also joined Imtiaz and Shah Rukh with several funny posts on Instagram.
 

This is Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after films like 2012's Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, with which Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen as a ghost bride in Anshai Lal's comedy Phillauri, also produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films. Anushka co-starred with Diljit Dosanjh and Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma in Phillauri, which is her second project as producer. Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Raees, also has a film with Aanand L Rai, which casts him in the role of a dwarf.
 

 

