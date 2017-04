Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma In New Pics From Sets In Punjab

While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too pic.twitter.com/DY42BbjxvV ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are currently filming Imtiaz Ali's new film in Punjab and pictures from the sets of the film have been shared on social media. Shah Rukh, can be seen dressed as a Sikh character in, pants andwhile Anushka looks like a typical Punjabiin colourfuland. In one particular picture, Shah Rukh appears rather animated while another seems to be from a romantic sequence. The pictures are reportedly from the shooting a peppy dance number with Punjabi beats, featuring Anushka and Shah Rukh - the lead stars of the film. Imtiaz Ali's film is reported to have two tentatively titles,and. However, more details of the film is not available yet. Meet Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from the sets of Imtiaz Ali's film:Only days ago, Shah Rukh and Anushka were spotted with the film's crew in the back lanes of Punjab.Shah Rukh and Imtiaz often post cryptic updates about the progress of his film with Anushka, which has extensively been shot in Prague, Lisbon and Budapest. We are also expecting to see Shah Rukh's pics in leather jackets from the sets of the film, after he wrote this in a tweet: "While growing up our mantra was: 'Any night, just you, me and my leather jacket.' Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too." Anushka also joined Imtiaz and Shah Rukh with several funny posts on Instagram. This is Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after films like 2012'sand, with which Anushka made her Bollywood debut in 2008.Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen as a ghost bride in Anshai Lal's comedy, also produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films. Anushka co-starred with Diljit Dosanjh andactor Suraj Sharma in, which is her second project as producer. Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in, also has a film with Aanand L Rai, which casts him in the role of a dwarf.