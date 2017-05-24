Shah Rukh Khan Begins Shooting For Film In Which He Plays A Dwarf

Meanwhile, SRK is also shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma. Last month, the actors shot the untitled film in Punjab. "We still haven't locked any title for the film and not even decided promotional campaign for the film. We just have the clear idea about release date of the film," Imtiaz Ali earlier told news agency IANS. The film was earlier tentatively titled - The Ring or Rehnuma. Shah Rukh and Anushka are co-stars of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film will release on August 11.
During Raees's (SRK's last release) success party, the actor's collaboration with Mr Rai was revealed.
The Dwarf & his Director! @iamsrk@aanandlrai#RaeesSuccessPartypic.twitter.com/h0K2XbwIow? Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) January 30, 2017
Actors Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal and Zeeshan Ayub, will reportedly co-star with SRK in Aanand L Rai's film. Zeeshan was last featured with SRK in Raaes.