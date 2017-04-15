Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Danced With Brett Ratner On Lungi Dance. Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan was at the San Francisco International Film Festival and here are glimpses from his visit

  | April 15, 2017 13:25 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan Brett Ratner

Shah Rukh and Brett Ratner at San Francisco Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Brett Ratner)

Highlights

  • Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a special tribute at the festival
  • Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan, starring SRK, was screened at the fest
  • Brett Ratner moderated a chat session with SRK
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF), danced on Lungi Dance with director-producer Brett Ratner at the event. The 51-year-old actor was honoured with a special tribute at the Castro Theatre on Friday evening (US time), reports bayareahq.com, after which his film My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Kajol, was also screened. The conversation with Shah Rukh Khan was moderated by Brett Ratner, director of X-Men: The Last Stand. Here's a glimpse of the actor singing and dancing on Lungi Dance as the Rush Hour series director tries to keep pace, amidst hoots and cheers from the audience.

Brett Ratner shared the video on Instagram:
 



Mr Ratner also gifted Mr Khan a 'doll' of himself, which the superstar later tweeted, saying, "Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. (sic.)"
 

If King Khan is in town, then the interaction isn't complete without his trademark pose. The actor stretched his arms and posed, with a slight tilt, making many go weak on their knees.
 

Meanwhile, Twitter users went overboard sharing their experiences of meeting Mr Khan in the US. The actor was almost mobbed at the entrance of the theatre. Here are a few glimpses.
 

The actor also tweeted to thank the festival's organisers and his fans who had come to catch a glimpse of him.
 

However, SRK was longing to be with his Kolkata Knight Rider boys. He happened to see trams and went on a nostalgic trip, missing Kolkata, where trams still ply.

He tweeted:
 

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film and Aanand L Rai's untitled project, in which he plays a dwarf. He also has a guest appearance in Salman Khan's Tubelight.

 

