Shah Rukh Khan Danced With Brett Ratner On Lungi Dance. Watch Video

With #KingKhan @iamsrk doing the #LungiDance during the @sffilm Inspiring, humble, a great dancer, and smells great too!! A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. pic.twitter.com/eJNTInUHBx ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 15, 2017

Undoubtedly The World's Biggest Superstar Shah Rukh Khan #SFFILMFestivalpic.twitter.com/FmJgoHwCEn ? Jersey 7 (@ImShanTanu29) April 15, 2017

Thx for the tribute.All at @SFFILM@noah_sffilm@joshua_sffilm@kavitagupta19 u made me feel special & all who came to attend. Lov u & hugs ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 15, 2017

Frisco such a nice night. Saw the trams & miss Kolkata & KKR weave their magic. Will join soon.Boys u were awesome! pic.twitter.com/ZIUWRYgDgc ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2017

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival (SFIFF), danced onwith director-producer Brett Ratner at the event. The 51-year-old actor was honoured with a special tribute at the Castro Theatre on Friday evening (US time), reports bayareahq.com , after which his film, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Kajol, was also screened. The conversation with Shah Rukh Khan was moderated by Brett Ratner, director of. Here's a glimpse of the actor singing and dancing onas theseries director tries to keep pace, amidst hoots and cheers from the audience.Mr Ratner also gifted Mr Khan a 'doll' of himself, which the superstar later tweeted, saying, "Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. (sic.)"If King Khan is in town, then the interaction isn't complete without his trademark pose. The actor stretched his arms and posed, with a slight tilt, making many go weak on their knees.Meanwhile, Twitter users went overboard sharing their experiences of meeting Mr Khan in the US. The actor was almost mobbed at the entrance of the theatre. Here are a few glimpses.The actor also tweeted to thank the festival's organisers and his fans who had come to catch a glimpse of him.However, SRK was longing to be with his Kolkata Knight Rider boys. He happened to see trams and went on a nostalgic trip, missing Kolkata, where trams still ply.He tweeted: Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film and Aanand L Rai's untitled project, in which he plays a dwarf. He also has a guest appearance in Salman Khan's