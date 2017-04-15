Shah Rukh Khan Danced With Brett Ratner On Lungi Dance. Watch Video

Brett Ratner shared the video on Instagram:
Mr Ratner also gifted Mr Khan a 'doll' of himself, which the superstar later tweeted, saying, "Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. (sic.)"
If King Khan is in town, then the interaction isn't complete without his trademark pose. The actor stretched his arms and posed, with a slight tilt, making many go weak on their knees.
Meanwhile, Twitter users went overboard sharing their experiences of meeting Mr Khan in the US. The actor was almost mobbed at the entrance of the theatre. Here are a few glimpses.
The actor also tweeted to thank the festival's organisers and his fans who had come to catch a glimpse of him.
However, SRK was longing to be with his Kolkata Knight Rider boys. He happened to see trams and went on a nostalgic trip, missing Kolkata, where trams still ply.
He tweeted:
Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film and Aanand L Rai's untitled project, in which he plays a dwarf. He also has a guest appearance in Salman Khan's Tubelight.