Shah Rukh Khan's Family Portrait Is The Internet's Favourite. See Pic

Take a look at the perfect Khaandan portrait:
SHE Canada interviewed Gauri Khan, who is one of the most celebrated interior designers amongst Bollywood celebrities. She has designed homes of several celebrities, earliest being for her good friend Karan Johar. She recently decorated Ranbir Kapoor's new house in Bandra's Pali Hills and shared pictures of herself with the actor in his new residence.
Last year, celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker had done a photoshoot with Shah Rukh and family. The photographer had said the shoot was for Gauri as she had been roped in by the Ace Tech to design signature flats for their luxury projects over the next few years.
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali-directed Rehnuman with Anushka Sharma. He will then start working with Aanand L Rai in a film in which he plays a dwarf. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in his friend Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight.