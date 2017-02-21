Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Gives First Clap For Sonakshi Sinha And Sidharth Malhotra's Ittefaq

Shah Rukh Khan visited Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of Ittefaq. On Instagram, he wrote, "My favourite film by Yashji is being recreated by Abhay"

  | February 21, 2017 08:34 IST (New Delhi)
Ittefaq

Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra (Courtesy: aslisona )

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Ittefaq went on floors on Monday. Sidharth confirmed the news on Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard and wrote, "It begins #ittefaq." Ittefaq is the remake of 1969 film of the same name, featuring late actor Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. Mr Chopra had even won Filmfare Award for Best Director for the film. The film was helmed by late director Yash Chopra. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Sonakshi and Sidharth on the sets and gave the first clap for the film. He wrote, "My fav film by Yashji #Ittefaq is being recreated by Abhay." This is for the first time that Sonakshi, 29, and Sidharth, 32, would be sharing screen space.

Check out SRK and Sidharth's posts on Ittefaq:
 
 
 

It begins #ittefaq @aslisona directed by @boo.i.am prod @junochopra @iamsrk @karanjohar @rrchopra . @castingchhabra

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on



Ittefaq, a murder mystery is co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Production and BR Films. The film is directed by B R Chopra's grandson Abhay.
 
 

They met last night and it was no #ittefaq @aslisona @s1dofficial

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen with bruises on his face for his role while Sonakshi seen casually dressed. "It was great to have Shah Rukh sir visit us on the sets. He gave us tips and creative suggestions on our roles. I am really excited to create this film with Dharma and Red Chillies," news agency IANS quoted the Kapoor And Sons actor as saying.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra wrapped the shooting for Reload also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonakshi Sinha, who last featured in Force 2 will also be seen in Noor.
 

