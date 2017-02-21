Shah Rukh Khan Gives First Clap For Sonakshi Sinha And Sidharth Malhotra's Ittefaq

Check out SRK and Sidharth's posts on Ittefaq:
Ittefaq, a murder mystery is co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Production and BR Films. The film is directed by B R Chopra's grandson Abhay.
In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen with bruises on his face for his role while Sonakshi seen casually dressed. "It was great to have Shah Rukh sir visit us on the sets. He gave us tips and creative suggestions on our roles. I am really excited to create this film with Dharma and Red Chillies," news agency IANS quoted the Kapoor And Sons actor as saying.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra wrapped the shooting for Reload also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonakshi Sinha, who last featured in Force 2 will also be seen in Noor.