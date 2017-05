Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Smarter Than Before,' After TED Talks

The TED talks after effect...Smarter than before..Is that even possible??? A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 1, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Video: Shah Rukh Khan gifted the audience some cute brief Lungi Dance #SRKLiveAtTEDTalkspic.twitter.com/TGw5N3iILt ? SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 28, 2017

King Khan's entry at #TED2017 received with a huge applause from the audience! #SRKLiveAtTEDTalkspic.twitter.com/sRv2FzBkwE ? SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 28, 2017

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered a stirring speech at TED Talks and in his new Instagram post, the 51-year-old actor said that the experience made him "smarter than before." Shah Rukh asked, "Is that even possible?" We say, when it's about Shah Rukh Khan, anything's possible. Shah Rukh Khan (the first Indian actor) was invited to Vancouver for TED Talks 2017 . Shah Rukh talked about being labeled 'King of Romance' in India and how the Internet era has changed him as an actor and the world around him. Shah Rukh, on popular demand, also dance to(from). Shah Rukh's quote - 'humanity is like an ageing movie star' - earned stupendous applause and as it was expected, snippets from the event went viral.Here's the picture of Shah Rukh Khan showing the 'after effects of TED Talks':Shah Rukh Khan's popularity knows now bounds and the fanfare at the Vancouver convention centre where Shah Rukh gave the speech reiterated it. AFP reported that fans were waiting outside the centre and pressed against windows to watch the live stream on TV screens.Here are some snippets from TED Talks 2017 in Vancouver:Shah Rukh, last seen in January release, will host the Indian version of the event, titledin India. Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film with Anushka Sharma. He has also signed up for Aanand L Rai's project in which he plays the role of a dwarf.(With AFP inputs)