Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan's Raees May Not Release In Pakistan

Recently, Mahira told news agency PTI that everyone in Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the release of Raees. "You don't understand how much we wanted this (lifting of the ban on Indian films) to happen. Raees is a big film and everyone was asking me about it (release). Everyone was waiting," Mahira said.
Nadeem Mandviwalla, a film distributor in Pakistan, also told PTI that the Distribution Club was looking to import and screen all those Indian movies which were released in the last months and did good business. "Raees is one of them and everyone is eager for its release."
Mr Mandviwalla told PTI that other film which they want to import in Pakistan is Aamir Khan's Dangal. He also said that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which stars Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas has already been passed by the censors and will be screened from February 3.
(With PTI inputs)