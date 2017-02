Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan's Raees May Not Release In Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan'smay not release in Pakistan after the country's censor board reportedly declared"unfit for public exhibition across the country.", directed by Rahul Dholakia, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Sources say that distributors have the "right to appeal the decision." Last week, Hrithik Roshan's revenge drama film Kaabil became the first Indian film to release in Pakistan after the ban from Indian cinema was lifted.is the story of the rise and fall of a liquor baron based in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh Khan stars as titular Raees, who is involved in the illegal trade of liquor in Pakistan while Mahira Khan plays his wife Aasiya.Recently, Mahira told news agency PTI that everyone in Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the release of. "You don't understand how much we wanted this (lifting of the ban on Indian films) to happen.is a big film and everyone was asking me about it (release). Everyone was waiting," Mahira said.Nadeem Mandviwalla, a film distributor in Pakistan, also told PTI that the Distribution Club was looking to import and screen all those Indian movies which were released in the last months and did good business. "Raees is one of them and everyone is eager for its release."Mr Mandviwalla told PTI that other film which they want to import in Pakistan is Aamir Khan's. He also said that, which stars Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas has already been passed by the censors and will be screened from February 3.(With PTI inputs)