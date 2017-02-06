Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan's Raees May Not Release In Pakistan

Earlier, Mahira Khan, who stars in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, said that people in Pakistan are excited to watch the film

  February 06, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in Raees

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees may not release in Pakistan after the country's censor board reportedly declared Raees "unfit for public exhibition across the country." Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Sources say that distributors have the "right to appeal the decision." Last week, Hrithik Roshan's revenge drama filmKaabil became the first Indian film to release in Pakistan after the ban from Indian cinema was lifted. Raees is the story of the rise and fall of a liquor baron based in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh Khan stars as titular Raees, who is involved in the illegal trade of liquor in Pakistan while Mahira Khan plays his wife Aasiya.

Recently, Mahira told news agency PTI that everyone in Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the release of Raees. "You don't understand how much we wanted this (lifting of the ban on Indian films) to happen. Raees is a big film and everyone was asking me about it (release). Everyone was waiting," Mahira said.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, a film distributor in Pakistan, also told PTI that the Distribution Club was looking to import and screen all those Indian movies which were released in the last months and did good business. "Raees is one of them and everyone is eager for its release."

Mr Mandviwalla told PTI that other film which they want to import in Pakistan is Aamir Khan's Dangal. He also said that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which stars Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas has already been passed by the censors and will be screened from February 3.

(With PTI inputs)

