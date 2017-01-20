Shah Rukh Khan Meets Cobbler Who Loved Raees Dialogue

Remember the cobbler who had put up Shah Rukh Khan's Raees dialogue as motto at his workshop? Guess what, Shah Rukh met him - such is the power of social media. Shyam Bahadur, a cobbler who works in suburban Mumbai, put up a placard of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees dialogue: "Koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota. This intrigued many passerbys and clients and soon Shyam Bahadur's was everywhere on the Internet. When Shah Rukh learnt about Shyam Bahadur he decided to meet him and the 51-year-old actor invited the cobbler at a studio where he was shooting a promotional gig for Raees.

Shyam Bahadur at his shop in Mumbai



Jab they Met, Shah Rukh and Shyam chatted for hours and Shyam thanked the Chennai Express star to bring this dialogue out and explain the significance of any business irrespective of its stature. Shyam also said that the dialogue taught so much less words, and said that he hoped people stop differentiating business into small and big.



During the interaction, Shyam also gifted SRK a pair of shoes he made and the actor promised him that he will wear the shoes matching it with a pathani suit.

Shyam Bahadur gifted SRK a pair of shoes



Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia, releases on January 25, a day before Republic Day. Shah Rukh plays a liquor baron based out of Gujarat, who constantly has to tackle a police inspector (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who has vowed to put an end to his business. The film stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan opposite SRK.



Raees will release alongside Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.