Shah Rukh Khan Neatly Dodges Query On Reported Role In Salman's Tubelight

That's neither here nor there. Several headlines proclaimed a repeat of Shah Rukh and Salman's 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun after trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Confirmed news, guys. Absolutely great news. Shah Rukh Khan will play an important cameo in... hold your breath... Salman Khan's Tubelight." The tweet was later deleted.
The two Khans will, at least, be appearing together on reality show Bigg Boss 10, the weekend episodes of which Salman hosts. Shah Rukh Khan will be on the show to promote his new film Raees, out later this month. The actors feature in a promo of SRK's impending appearance, about which Shah Rukh Khan said, "It was fun shooting the promo. Salman wore the Raees Pathani suit. It was very entertaining. We will do something to entertain you there as well (on the show). When we come together, we try our best to entertain people. In the next two three days I will go and shoot for it."
Here are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the promo of Bigg Boss 10:
January 8, 2017
SRK wasn't at the premiere of xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in Mumbai last night but said this about the film's heroine, Deepika Padukone: "She started her career with me, I wish her all the best. It seems like an interesting film, I have seen the posters. I wish her, Vin Diesel all the best. Since it is an action film, I am sure it's going to be loved by Indian audiences."
Deepika, 31, made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007's Om Shanti Om and later starred with him in the films Chennai Express and Happy New Year. She makes her Hollywood debut in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, releasing in India tomorrow.
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, in which he plays a criminal figure, co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. It opens on January 25. Salman Khan's Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is scheduled for June 26.
(With inputs from PTI)