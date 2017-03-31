Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan On 25 Years In Bollywood: Must Have Done Something Right

Shah Rukh Khan has complete 25 years in Bollywood in 2017 and talking about his success he tweeted that he must have done something good to achieve the life he leads today

  March 31, 2017
Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with 1992's Deewana (Courtesy: iamsrk)

  • Shah Rukh was last seen in Raees
  • He has worked in more than 80 Bollywood films
  • Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who began his acting career in 1988 with a TV serial Fauji on Doordarshan and made his Bollywood debut with 1992's Deewana, has completed his 25 years in Bollywood this year. Reminiscing about his success, Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Raees, told his fans and followers on Twitter that he feels he "must have done something right." Shah Rukh's tweet reads: "25 years in Mumbai, which have given me my life. For the first time at the opening of RC VFX new office. I felt, I must have done something right." He also announced through his tweet that he has inaugurated the first VFX unit of his production company Red Chillies Entertainment.
 

Shah Rukh has worked with almost every Bollywood actor including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. He has such a huge fan following that his every release is predicted to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Shah Rukh's 17 movies have grossed over Rs 1 billion globally.

With his outstanding performances and acting skills, Shah Rukh started being referred as 'Bollywood Baadshah' and 'King Khan.' Not just as a hero, he also made his villainous roles equally famous in films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam. Shah Rukh's signature pose got so poular that he was also labeled as one of the best romantic actors in the Bollywood. His bundle of romantic movies includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting for for Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film, opposite actress Anushka Sharma, has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films, and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.
 

 

