Shah Rukh Khan On 25 Years In Bollywood: Must Have Done Something Right

25 yrs in Mumbai, which has given me my life. For the 1st time at the opening of RC vfx new office I felt, I must have done something rite.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 30, 2017
Shah Rukh has worked with almost every Bollywood actor including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. He has such a huge fan following that his every release is predicted to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Shah Rukh's 17 movies have grossed over Rs 1 billion globally.
With his outstanding performances and acting skills, Shah Rukh started being referred as 'Bollywood Baadshah' and 'King Khan.' Not just as a hero, he also made his villainous roles equally famous in films like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam. Shah Rukh's signature pose got so poular that he was also labeled as one of the best romantic actors in the Bollywood. His bundle of romantic movies includes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting for for Imtiaz Ali's yet-untitled film, opposite actress Anushka Sharma, has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films, and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.