Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With His 'Favourite' Hollywood Star Warren Beatty

"After a whirlwind travelling spree spent a quiet evening with friends in LA and met one of my favourite stars...Warren Beatty," wrote Shah Rukh Khan

  | April 30, 2017 13:21 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees (Image courtesy: SRK)

Highlights

  • SRK delivered an inspiring speech at the TED Talks in Vancouver
  • Shah Rukh Khan will soon be hosting TED Talks in India
  • SRK is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered an inspiring speech at the TED Talks in Vancouver on Thursday, shared a photograph with one of his 'favourite' Hollywood stars Warren Beatty on Twitter. In his tweet, the 51-year-old actor wrote: "After a whirlwind travelling spree spent a quiet evening with friends in LA and met one of my favourite stars...Warren Beatty." Actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty, who made his screen debut with Splendor in the Grass, is best known for his movies like Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Shampoo (1975), Dick Tracy (1990), Bugsy (1991), Bulworth (1998) and Rules Don't Apply (2016). See the picture posted by Shah Rukh Khan with the Hollywood veteran below.
 

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor to deliver a TED Talk. He will be hosting the Hindi version of TED Talks', titled TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. In his speech, the Swades actor said: "I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India, who assume that I am the best lover in the world," reports AFP.

"For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi." AFP quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film also featured Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The Chennai Express actor is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film along with Anushka Sharma. He is also committed to star in Aanand L Rai's next venture.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement