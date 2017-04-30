Shah Rukh Khan Poses With His 'Favourite' Hollywood Star Warren Beatty

After a whirlwind travelling spree spent a quiet evening with friends in LA & met one of my fav stars...Warren Beatty. pic.twitter.com/LPC4IIwrCE? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor to deliver a TED Talk. He will be hosting the Hindi version of TED Talks', titled TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. In his speech, the Swades actor said: "I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India, who assume that I am the best lover in the world," reports AFP.
"For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi." AFP quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film also featured Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The Chennai Express actor is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film along with Anushka Sharma. He is also committed to star in Aanand L Rai's next venture.