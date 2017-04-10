Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon In This Flashback Pic. 'Those Were The Days'

Here's Mr Kher's post:
Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have co-starred in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Few weeks ago, Anupam Kher, 62, gifted a house to his mother in their hometown Shimla. He married actress Kirron Kher in 1985. They are parents to a son, Sikander Kher, who is also an actor.
In a career spanning for over 25 years, Anupam Kher has worked in more than 400 films, including plays. He has also worked in acclaimed international films like Bend It Like Beckham, Lust, Caution, Silver Linings Playbook and Bride and Prejudice. He has worked with Akshay Kumar in more than 20 films. He last featured in Naam Shabana, a spin-off their 2015 film Baby. Mr Kher is currently prepping for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The Neeraj- Pandey directed film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, releases on August 11.