Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon In This Flashback Pic. 'Those Were The Days'

Anupam Kher shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Kiran Juneja and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, from the sets of their film Zamaana Deewana

  | April 10, 2017 14:25 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in Zamaana Deewana

Highlights

  • Zamaana Deewana released in 1995
  • "Flashback," Mr Kher captioned the post
  • Naam Shabana is Anupam Kher's last released film
Actor Anupam Kher shared an 'innocent' picture with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Kiran Juneja and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The picture is from their film Zamaana Deewana, which released in the year 1995. But, we wonder where are the other two stars of the film - Jeetendra and Prem Chopra. "Flashback #ThoseWereTheDays #FewYearsBack #Innocence #ZamanaDeewana (sic)," Mr Kher captioned the post. Zamaana Deewana was SRK and Raveena's first film together as a lead pair. The film tracked Raveena and Shah Rukh's love story while Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra played their parents, respectively. The film tanked at the box office despite an impressive cast. Zamaana Deewana is Ramesh Sippy's last directed film.

Here's Mr Kher's post:
 
 

Flashback.:) #ThoseWereTheDays #FewYearsBack #Innocence #ZamanaDeewana

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on



Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have co-starred in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Few weeks ago, Anupam Kher, 62, gifted a house to his mother in their hometown Shimla. He married actress Kirron Kher in 1985. They are parents to a son, Sikander Kher, who is also an actor.

In a career spanning for over 25 years, Anupam Kher has worked in more than 400 films, including plays. He has also worked in acclaimed international films like Bend It Like Beckham, Lust, Caution, Silver Linings Playbook and Bride and Prejudice. He has worked with Akshay Kumar in more than 20 films. He last featured in Naam Shabana, a spin-off their 2015 film Baby. Mr Kher is currently prepping for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The Neeraj- Pandey directed film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, releases on August 11.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement