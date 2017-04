Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon In This Flashback Pic. 'Those Were The Days'

Flashback.:) #ThoseWereTheDays #FewYearsBack #Innocence #ZamanaDeewana A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Actor Anupam Kher shared an 'innocent' picture with actors Shah Rukh Khan , Raveena Tandon, Shatrughan Sinha, Kiran Juneja and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The picture is from their film, which released in the year 1995. But, we wonder where are the other two stars of the film - Jeetendra and Prem Chopra. "Flashback #ThoseWereTheDays #FewYearsBack #Innocence #ZamanaDeewana (sic)," Mr Kher captioned the post.was SRK and Raveena's first film together as a lead pair. The film tracked Raveena and Shah Rukh's love story while Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra played their parents, respectively. The film tanked at the box office despite an impressive cast.is Ramesh Sippy's last directed film.Here's Mr Kher's post:Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher have co-starred in blockbusters likeand Jab Tak Hai Jaan.Few weeks ago, Anupam Kher, 62, gifted a house to his mother in their hometown Shimla . He married actress Kirron Kher in 1985. They are parents to a son, Sikander Kher, who is also an actor.In a career spanning for over 25 years, Anupam Kher has worked in more than 400 films, including plays. He has also worked in acclaimed international films likeand. He has worked with Akshay Kumar in more than 20 films. He last featured in, a spin-off their 2015 film Mr Kher is currently prepping for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha . The Neeraj- Pandey directed film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, releases on August 11.