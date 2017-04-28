Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Tells TED Talks, 'Humanity Is An Ageing Movie Star Like Me'

Shah Rukh Khan, first Indian actor to speak at TED Talks, is trending

  | April 28, 2017 13:47 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan Ted Talks

Shah Rukh Khan at TED Talks 2017 in Vancouver. (Image courtesy:THE UNIBROW GUY)

Shah Rukh Khan delivered an inspiring speech at the TED Talks 2017 in Vancouver on Thursday, the first Indian actor to do so. SRK, 51, about being referred to as the 'King of Romance' and how he has been 'grappling to be a part of the changing world, after the introduction of the internet'. Shah Rukh Khan said, "I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India, who assume that I am the best lover in the world," reports AFP. The official Twitter handle of TED Talks quoted the 51-year-old actor as saying, "Humanity is a lot like me. It's an ageing movie star, grappling with all the newness, wondering whether she got it right."

"We had expected an expansion of ideas and dreams; we had not bargained for the enclosure of judgement," Shah Rukh Khan said about being trolled on social media.

SRK also joked about how the word 'apple' still makes him think of the fruit and not the tech giant founded by Steve Jobs.

"For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi." Shah Rukh Khan, who will curate the series here in India, said, reports AFP.

On popular demand, the Chennai Express actor also showed some moves from Lungi Dance.
 


The impact of having a superstar was evident before and after Shah Rukh Khan's speech - fans staked out the Vancouver convention centre where SRK was speaking, some of them pressing against windows to watch the live stream on TV screens, reports AFP. Soon after his speech ended, SRK started trending on Twitter with the hashtag #SRKLiveAtTEDTalks.

Here are some of the glimpses of the actor at the Ted Talks 2017.
 
 

Earlier, TED Talks Curator Special Projects Juliet Blake shared in a tweet that Shah Rukh Khan would be speaking. He replied saying he hoped he would remember what he had to say (small matter for an actor who had to memorise lines of dialogue, we say).
 

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked TED Talks for the 'wonderful' time he had.
 

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, to be hosted by SRK, will be broadcast on Star Plus.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees earlier this year. He has a film with Anushka Sharma coming up, and is working on one in which he plays a dwarf.

 

