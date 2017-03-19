Shah Rukh Khan Tells Us About Imtiaz Ali's Midnight 'Tamasha' On An Highway

Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon. pic.twitter.com/tOyPpd8oAR? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2017
A couple of days ago, the Raees star dropped major hints about his possible look in his upcoming film. Sharing a picture on his social media accounts, SRK wrote, "While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too. (sic)"
While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too pic.twitter.com/DY42BbjxvV? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2017
The film will hit the theatres on August 11. The release date was revealed by superstar Salman Khan, when he shared the poster of the film featuring SRK and Anushka.
.@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma#ImtiazAlipic.twitter.com/kjBSkjIMC2? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 29, 2016
The film has been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam and Budapest and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Imitiaz Ali is known for his films like Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Highway and Tamasha.
After this film, Shah Rukh, who last featured in Raees will begin shooting for Aanand L Rai's film in which his character is a dwarf. He also has a cameo in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which stars Salman Khan in lead role. Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release of Phillauri also starring Diljit Dosanjh.