Shah Rukh Khan Tells Us About Imtiaz Ali's Midnight 'Tamasha' On An Highway

Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon. pic.twitter.com/tOyPpd8oAR ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 18, 2017

While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too pic.twitter.com/DY42BbjxvV ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2017

.@iamsrk ki film aa Rahi hai . Date Maine decide kar di hai . Title tum log decide kardo . Best of luck @AnushkaSharma#ImtiazAlipic.twitter.com/kjBSkjIMC2 ? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 29, 2016

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has collaborated with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for a yet-untitled film, seems to have become 'late night' buddies. The 51-year-old star shared picture on Twitter, where Imtiaz is seen riding a bicycle and we assume, SRK is in the car and has photographed his director. He wrote: "Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon. (sic)" Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali's film is tentatively titledand also stars Anushka Sharma. Theactress co-starred SRK in her debut film. Here's what SRK tweeted:A couple of days ago, thestar dropped major hints about his possible look in his upcoming film. Sharing a picture on his social media accounts, SRK wrote, "While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too. (sic)"The film will hit the theatres on August 11. The release date was revealed by superstar Salman Khan, when he shared the poster of the film featuring SRK and Anushka The film has been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam and Budapest and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.Imitiaz Ali is known for his films likeandAfter this film, Shah Rukh, who last featured inwill begin shooting for Aanand L Rai's film in which his character is a dwarf. He also has a cameo in Kabir Khan'swhich stars Salman Khan in lead role. Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release ofalso starring Diljit Dosanjh.