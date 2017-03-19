Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Tells Us About Imtiaz Ali's Midnight 'Tamasha' On An Highway

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali have collaborated for the first time for an untitled project

  | March 19, 2017 13:59 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali in Prague (Courtesy: iamsrk )

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has collaborated with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for a yet-untitled film, seems to have become 'late night' buddies. The 51-year-old star shared picture on Twitter, where Imtiaz is seen riding a bicycle and we assume, SRK is in the car and has photographed his director. He wrote: "Late nite discussions with my director Imtiaz. He said Aaj Kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon. (sic)" Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali's film is tentatively titled The Ring and also stars Anushka Sharma. The Ae Dil Hai Muskhil actress co-starred SRK in her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Here's what SRK tweeted:
 

A couple of days ago, the Raees star dropped major hints about his possible look in his upcoming film. Sharing a picture on his social media accounts, SRK wrote, "While growing up our mantra was "Any nite, just u me & my leather jacket" Imtiaz reminded us of the same on sets too. (sic)"
 

The film will hit the theatres on August 11. The release date was revealed by superstar Salman Khan, when he shared the poster of the film featuring SRK and Anushka.
 

The film has been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam and Budapest and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Imitiaz Ali is known for his films like Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Highway and Tamasha.

After this film, Shah Rukh, who last featured in Raees will begin shooting for Aanand L Rai's film in which his character is a dwarf. He also has a cameo in Kabir Khan's Tubelight which stars Salman Khan in lead role. Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release of Phillauri also starring Diljit Dosanjh.
 

Highlights

  • "He said aaj kal main sirf Highway par Tamasha karta hoon," wrote SRK
  • The film also stars Anushka Sharma
  • The film will release in August
 

