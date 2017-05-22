Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone Who Wished Daughter Suhana On Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is celebrating her 17th birthday today. The 51-year-old actor's fans and followers extended their best wishes for her on social media

  | May 22, 2017 18:06 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana photographed in Mumbai

Highlights

  • "Thank u all for the wishes for Suhana," wrote Shah Rukh Khan
  • Gauri Khan shared a stunning portrait of Suhana on Instagram
  • Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's second child
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is celebrating her 17th birthday today. The 51-year-old actor's fans and followers extended their best wishes for her on social media. In a tweet, the Baazigar actor thanked everyone on behalf of his daughter. He wrote: "And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back...am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love." Earlier today, Gauri Khan shared a fabulous portrait of Suhana on Instagram, which has been captured by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the close-up picture, Suhana looks absolutely gorgeous with minimal make-up. Gauri captioned the image as: "Birthday Girl... Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar."
 
 
 

Birthday Girl ... Thank you @avigowariker @karanjohar

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's second child. Her elder sibling is Aryan, 19 and the younger one is AbRam, 5.

According to reports, Suhana wants to be an actor like her father Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a video of her school play went viral in which she portrayed the lead role. Take a look at her performance here.
 
 

@iamsrk's Daughter #SuhanaKhan's Recent Play

A post shared by POP Diaries (@ipopdiaries) on


In an interview to Femina, Shah Rukh Khan talked about Suhana's acting ambition, he said: "She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I have only one mandate where she's concerned: she can act, but she has to study first."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film opposite Anushka Shrama. The film is slated to release in August.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement