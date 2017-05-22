Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Everyone Who Wished Daughter Suhana On Birthday

And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back...am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love.? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017
Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's second child. Her elder sibling is Aryan, 19 and the younger one is AbRam, 5.
According to reports, Suhana wants to be an actor like her father Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a video of her school play went viral in which she portrayed the lead role. Take a look at her performance here.
In an interview to Femina, Shah Rukh Khan talked about Suhana's acting ambition, he said: "She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I have only one mandate where she's concerned: she can act, but she has to study first."
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be titled film opposite Anushka Shrama. The film is slated to release in August.