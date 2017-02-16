Shah Rukh Khan To Host TED Talks India: Nayi Soch

The show on Star Plus will feature speakers sharing big ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network and mega-star to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in a language other than English.
"In an age of high volatility the role of ideas to fuel positive change cannot be overstated. We are delighted to have Shah Rukh Khan share our vision and lend his charisma to this exciting endeavour," Uday Shankar, Chairman and CEO, Star India, said.
Juliet Blake, head of TV at TED and executive producer of the series, added: "The size of Star TV's audience, with more than 650 million viewers, makes this a significant milestone in TED's ongoing effort to bring big ideas to curious minds."
