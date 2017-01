Shah Rukh Khan Tweets About Mumbai Cobbler Who Loves Raees Dialogues

Shah Rukh Khan'sis making headlines for more reasons than we can think of.stars the 51-year-old actor as Raees Alam - a liquor baron - who is based in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh portrays an underground figure who journeys from being a liquor lord to the stature of a politician in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film. Since the trailer ofwas unveiled in December, 2016 fans and followers just could not stop raving about it with certain dialogues becoming a rage on social media. Virtual world aside, one of' dialogues has inspired a Mumbai-based cobbler so much that his shop now is graffitied with a poster featuring it, reported news agency ANI . When the news reached Shah Rukh, this is what he tweeted on Thursday: "I really wish all of us develop a sense of dignity of labour for ourselves and others.."(no business is too small, no religion is greater than business)" is the dialogue which struck a chord with Shyam Bahadur Rohidas, a cobbler by profession and owns a street-side shop in Mumbai. Shyam Bahadur Rohidas is a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and has an inspiring story to share. When asked about his choice of profession, Shyam Bahadur Rohidas told ANI : "My Father used to work in a factory and was a part time cobbler after his work hours, I came to Mumbai for a job and that is when I learned the craft. I have mastered the skill on my own merit despite being the son of a cobbler."He also elaborated what made him relate to the dialogue spoken by Raees and also the character - "I am my own boss," he said, reported ANI . "I have worked hard and I own a shop now. I am my own boss and that leaves me happy and content. My work is my worship," he added, reported ANI Meanwhile, other Raees dialogues , which are already blockbuster favourites have also been spoken by the protagonist himself:also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut - she features as the liquor lord's love interest. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ACP Ghulam Patel, the stubborn cop who vows to bring Raees Alam down. Sunny Leone also makes a special appearance with a dance number inwas originally scheduled for July 2016 but was postponed to avoid a collision with Salman Khan's. Now,will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan'son January 25.