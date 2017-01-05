Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Tweets About Mumbai Cobbler Who Loves Raees Dialogues

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees inspired Shyam Bahadur Rohidas, a cobbler by profession

  | January 05, 2017 18:16 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hits screens on January 25 (Image courtesy, R: ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is making headlines for more reasons than we can think of. Raees stars the 51-year-old actor as Raees Alam - a liquor baron - who is based in the dry state of Gujarat. Shah Rukh portrays an underground figure who journeys from being a liquor lord to the stature of a politician in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film. Since the trailer of Raees was unveiled in December, 2016 fans and followers just could not stop raving about it with certain dialogues becoming a rage on social media. Virtual world aside, one of Raees' dialogues has inspired a Mumbai-based cobbler so much that his shop now is graffitied with a poster featuring it, reported news agency ANI. When the news reached Shah Rukh, this is what he tweeted on Thursday: "I really wish all of us develop a sense of dignity of labour for ourselves and others. Har dhanda bada hota hai."

"Koi dhandha chota nahi hota aur dhandhe se bada koi dharam nahi hota (no business is too small, no religion is greater than business)" is the dialogue which struck a chord with Shyam Bahadur Rohidas, a cobbler by profession and owns a street-side shop in Mumbai. Shyam Bahadur Rohidas is a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and has an inspiring story to share. When asked about his choice of profession, Shyam Bahadur Rohidas told ANI: "My Father used to work in a factory and was a part time cobbler after his work hours, I came to Mumbai for a job and that is when I learned the craft. I have mastered the skill on my own merit despite being the son of a cobbler."

He also elaborated what made him relate to the dialogue spoken by Raees and also the character - "I am my own boss," he said, reported ANI. "I have worked hard and I own a shop now. I am my own boss and that leaves me happy and content. My work is my worship," he added, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, other Raees dialogues, which are already blockbuster favourites have also been spoken by the protagonist himself:

"Baniye ka dimaag aur miyanbhai ki daring"

"Jo dhnade ke liye sahi wo sahi, jo dhande ke liye galaat vo galaat, isse jyadaa kabhi socha nahi"

Video: Watch the trailer of Raees here:




Raees also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut - she features as the liquor lord's love interest. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ACP Ghulam Patel, the stubborn cop who vows to bring Raees Alam down. Sunny Leone also makes a special appearance with a dance number in Raees.

Raees was originally scheduled for July 2016 but was postponed to avoid a collision with Salman Khan's Sultan. Now, Raees will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25.
 

