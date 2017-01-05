Shah Rukh Khan Tweets About Mumbai Cobbler Who Loves Raees Dialogues

"Koi dhandha chota nahi hota aur dhandhe se bada koi dharam nahi hota (no business is too small, no religion is greater than business)" is the dialogue which struck a chord with Shyam Bahadur Rohidas, a cobbler by profession and owns a street-side shop in Mumbai. Shyam Bahadur Rohidas is a resident of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh and has an inspiring story to share. When asked about his choice of profession, Shyam Bahadur Rohidas told ANI: "My Father used to work in a factory and was a part time cobbler after his work hours, I came to Mumbai for a job and that is when I learned the craft. I have mastered the skill on my own merit despite being the son of a cobbler."
He also elaborated what made him relate to the dialogue spoken by Raees and also the character - "I am my own boss," he said, reported ANI. "I have worked hard and I own a shop now. I am my own boss and that leaves me happy and content. My work is my worship," he added, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, other Raees dialogues, which are already blockbuster favourites have also been spoken by the protagonist himself:
"Baniye ka dimaag aur miyanbhai ki daring"
"Jo dhnade ke liye sahi wo sahi, jo dhande ke liye galaat vo galaat, isse jyadaa kabhi socha nahi"
Video: Watch the trailer of Raees here:
Raees also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut - she features as the liquor lord's love interest. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ACP Ghulam Patel, the stubborn cop who vows to bring Raees Alam down. Sunny Leone also makes a special appearance with a dance number in Raees.
Raees was originally scheduled for July 2016 but was postponed to avoid a collision with Salman Khan's Sultan. Now, Raees will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil on January 25.