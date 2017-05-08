Shah Rukh Khan Was Photobombed And It Was Both Epic And Fishy

See the picture posted by Shah Rukh Khan here
Last month, Shah Rukh Khan delivered an inspiring speech at the TED Talks in Vancouver. In his speech, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor said: "I sell dreams and I peddle love to millions of people back home in India, who assume that I am the best lover in the world," reports AFP. He added: "For years, I've been a huge fan of TED Talks. There are so many people in India who would like to come out with their ideas and thoughts, and speak them in Hindi."
Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor to deliver a TED Talk. Shah Rukh Khan will soon be hosting the Hindi version of TED Talks', TED Talks India: Nayi Soch.
Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in Aanand L Rai's next project in which he will be seen portraying the role of a dwarf.