Shah Rukh Khan Was Star Of The Night At Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Launch Party

Despite the mega-wattage of the celebrities present, it was Shah Rukh Khan the cameras couldn't stop clicking. He posed with the image of himself from the calendar, as did other stars.
In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan plays liquor baron Raees Alam who operates in the dry state of Gujarat. The 51-year-old actor was more than happy to bring his film to the party.
Some of the spotlight was stolen by Sunny, who arrived in black. Accompanying Sunny was actress Dia Mirza, who was colour co-ordinated with the Jism 2 actress.
Meanwhile, veteran actress Rekha arrived looking uber-stylish in monochrome. Varun Dhawan greeted Rekha and the duo made for a fantastic photograph. Varun was also spotted with his dilwali, Kriti Sanon.
Kriti and her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff packed a punch at the party while Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman roped in Vidya Balan for a picture. Vidya also posed with her poster from the calendar.
Earlier this week, Dabboo Ratnani shared videos of himself with the stars who feature in 2017 calendar, revealing that the stellar list of celebs also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan and Tiger Shroff (who is also debuting).