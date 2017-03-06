Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Karan Johar 'Happiness,' Reminds Us This Is 'Personal' Moment For New Dad

Finally I can say I have a younger brother AND sister!!!!!! So so so happy soo much love to give uff bursting with joy!!!!! https://t.co/HCMkoR5JWL ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 5, 2017

Karan your the best human being I know and Im sure you will make the best dad.Can't wait to meet these lil munchkins https://t.co/iDl4XswvRG ? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 5, 2017

Congratulations @karanjohar so happy for you. May Yash and Roohi always have a beautiful healthy life. Much love always ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 5, 2017

Congratulations my dear friend- Here's to walking your own path and paving the way for others to follow-So proud of you! https://t.co/h6mzDcbQDT ? Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2017