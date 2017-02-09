Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana's Theatre Gig Proves She's As Good An Actor As Her Dad

Watch snippets from Suhana's theatre performance:
Shah Rukh once told news agency PTI that Suhana wants to become an actor. "My daughter wants to learn acting but I don't know where to send her in India. We don't have any good acting school," he told PTI. He later told Femina that Suhana can become an actor "if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do." He added: "I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain."
"I'd like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard. There are days when I feel down-the only reason I get up and go to work is when I think of her. I have only one mandate where she's concerned: she can act, but she has to study first," SRK told Femina.
Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Rahul Dholakia's Raees and has a film with Imtiaz Ali and Aanand L Rai up next. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan.
(With PTI inputs)