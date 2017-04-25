Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Clash With Akshay Kumar's. No Big Deal, Says Imtiaz Ali

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's film is set for a box office collision with Akshay Kumar's Toilet - Ek Prem Katha this August. Talking about the box office clash, Mr Ali said it's "no big deal." "There are only 52 weeks in a year and some of them have been taken away by other things and of course, there are more than 52 films. So, clashes are not a big deal." Akshay Kumar co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar in his film.
SRK's movie has already been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam and Lisbon. This will be the third time Shah Rukh Khan, 51, and Anushka Sharma, 35, will work together. Anushka made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also co-starred with SRK in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Anushka Sharma was last seen as a ghost bride in Phillauri while Raees saw Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a liquor bootlegger.
(With IANS inputs)