Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Clash With Akshay Kumar's. No Big Deal, Says Imtiaz Ali

The name of the film is not yet decided, we have some time. August 11 the film is going to release," said Imtiaz Ali

  | April 25, 2017 20:41 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Akshay's film will clash in August (courtesy: BeingSalmanKhan, akshaykumar)

Highlights

  • SRK's film will have a title soon
  • The film will clash with Toilet - Ek Prem Katha in August
  • 'Clashes are not a big deal,' says Imtiaz Ali
The title of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali has been the subject of much interest for a while now. Shah Rukh's movie, which is currently being filmed, has been tentatively titled The Ring, is reportedly stated to have another working title - Rehnuma. Director Imtiaz Ali, talking to news agency IANS, shared that the movie has not yet been designated a title yet as they have more than three months to ponder over the title. He also promised that the title of Shah Rukh's film will be decided "soon." Mr Ali told IANS: "The name of the film is not yet decided, we have some time. August 11 the film is going to release. So we will announce the name very soon." Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Anushka Sharma in the film, which is scheduled to arrive at the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's film is set for a box office collision with Akshay Kumar's Toilet - Ek Prem Katha this August. Talking about the box office clash, Mr Ali said it's "no big deal." "There are only 52 weeks in a year and some of them have been taken away by other things and of course, there are more than 52 films. So, clashes are not a big deal." Akshay Kumar co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar in his film.

SRK's movie has already been extensively shot in Prague, Amsterdam and Lisbon. This will be the third time Shah Rukh Khan, 51, and Anushka Sharma, 35, will work together. Anushka made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and also co-starred with SRK in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Anushka Sharma was last seen as a ghost bride in Phillauri while Raees saw Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a liquor bootlegger.

(With IANS inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement