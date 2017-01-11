Shah Rukh Khan's Raees: Distributor Allegedly Receives Threat

Dear @AUThackeray,? Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2017
We have received this threat letter from your Chhattisgarh unit against playing @iamsrk's #Raees. Do you endorse it? pic.twitter.com/RHai71yGZV
Request all @iamsrk fans to help me bring this to the notice of @AUThackeray. I'm sure he will take action against this nuisance. #Raeeshttps://t.co/k6xvFMi1aM? Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2017
Dear @drramansingh ji & @CGAbhishekSingh,? Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2017
Please look into this to let law & order prevail in #Chhattisgarh. #Raees@ChhattisgarhCMOpic.twitter.com/wFLG93YNkG
Neither Aditya Thackeray nor Dr Singh appear to have responded yet.
Delhi-based distributor Joginder Mahajan told news agency IANS that none of the northern region distributors had received such a warning. "If a film has been cleared for release, then nobody can stop it. Raees will release on January 25. Nobody in our region has received any kind of threat from anyone," Mr Mahajan told IANS.
Last year, the Shiv Sena said they would not allow Karan Johar's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to release, objecting to the casting of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film opened on Diwali after the intervention of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Speculation that Mahira Khan would be dropped from Raees was proved wrong later, with producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar confirming that she would be completing the remainder of her scenes. Mahira, a major star in Pakistan, makes her debut in Raees.
Raees is directed by Rahul Dholakia and co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the cop who goes after SRK's character, Raees Alam.
(With inputs from IANS)