Shah Rukh Khan's Raees: Distributor Allegedly Receives Threat

Dear @AUThackeray,

We have received this threat letter from your Chhattisgarh unit against playing @iamsrk's #Raees. Do you endorse it? pic.twitter.com/RHai71yGZV ? Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2017

Request all @iamsrk fans to help me bring this to the notice of @AUThackeray. I'm sure he will take action against this nuisance. #Raeeshttps://t.co/k6xvFMi1aM ? Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) January 10, 2017